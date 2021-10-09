“LeBron James becomes first player in the league with 100 million Instagram followers”: King James reaches the 100M club, with more followers than NBA, NFL, and MLB combined

LeBron James becomes the first-ever basketball player, 5th athlete in the world to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.

Undeniably, LeBron James is amongst the greatest players ever. Not only is King James one of the best players in NBA history, but he is also a global sporting icon. Ever since LBJ set foot on the hardwood as a young 18-year-old kid, he had an immediate impact establishing himself as one of the most dominant players.

Being one of the most celebrated athletes in the world, the Lakers superstar is reckoned by many to be the toughest competition for Michael Jordan to claim that ‘GOAT’ title. And looking at the resume the 36-year-old has built up over the past 18 years, it’s very tough to not consider James in the GOAT debate.

Also Read: Skip Bayless denounces USA Today for ranking the Lakers star as the 2nd greatest ever

The King has made 17 All-Star appearances, 17 All-NBA selections, 4 MVPs, 4 titles, and 4 Finals MVPs among many more incredible feats. Being such a successfully talented player, the forward is a must-watch TV for any basketball enthusiast.

LeBron James reaches 100 million followers on Instagram, more than top American sporting leagues combined

Over the past 2 decades, Bron has been breaking records and creating history on a regular basis. Recently, LeBron James had achieved one more stunning feat. He reached the 100 million followers mark on Instagram, making him the first-ever basketball player to do so. The 2nd NBA player on that list is Warriors’ Stephen Curry with 36.7 million followers.

As discovered by several Twitter users, the “Chosen One” has more followers on Instagram than top American sporting leagues combined. His 100 million figure shadows, NBA (60 m), NFL (21.7 m), MLB (7.9 m), and WNBA (1.2 m), by almost 10 million users.

LeBron James has hit 100 million followers on Instagram. For context, that’s over 10M more followers than the NBA, NFL and MLB … COMBINED. 🤯 (📷: @ArashMarkazi) pic.twitter.com/e3EGbJtQpv — Boardroom (@boardroom) October 8, 2021

Also Read: 1993 MVP Charles Barkley slammed the notion of MJ being more deserving than him

LeBron is now only the 5th athlete in the world to reach the 100 million followers milestone. He follows the likes of football stars – Cristiano Ronaldo (353 m), Lionel Messi (273 m), Neymar Jr (162 m), and Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli (159 m). And according to reports, for every post on Instagram the 6-foot-9 superstar earns up to a whopping $474,000.

It’s safe to say, LeBron has managed to use the platform he has to influence millions of his fans around the globe. Not only has impacted the way the sport is perceived, but he has also helped revolutionise the game, making it more global than ever.