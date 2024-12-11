“They Want Jorts!”: Savannah James Reveals What Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri Want as Christmas Gifts

Bronny James (6) poses for a family photo with grandmother Gloria Marie James, mother Savannah James , brother Bryce Maximus James, sister Zhuri Nova James and father LeBron James following the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Christmas just around the corner, LeBron James’ wife Savannah is hard at work figuring out the logistics. The family is set to celebrate it in San Francisco, where her husband and eldest son Bronny are scheduled to be in action against the Warriors. In addition to setting up the venue, food, and decorations, she’s also taking care of the presents. To add to her logistical nightmare of hosting Christmas away from home, her kids have some odds requests.

Savannah discussed the James clan’s plan for Christmas on the latest episode of the Everybody’s Crazy podcast. She explained how James’ schedule affects the family’s holiday plans. She revealed this year will be extra challenging since the Lakers superstar, Bronny, and their other son Bryce will all be traveling separately before meeting in San Francisco.

She then divulged details about what her three kids wanted as presents. Savannah said,

“My baby (daughter Zhuri) wanted a cell phone. [I said] Not until you’re 13, honey. The boys (Bronny and Bryce) waited. They were pissed. But they had a big a*s iPad… [This year] They want clothes. They want jorts.”

She revealed that despite Bronny being a Laker and Bryce earning money from his NIL deals, they still rely on their mother for gifts. Fortunately for them, she doesn’t mind and looks forward to gifting them jean shorts.

Zhuri won’t be getting a cell phone. However, Savannah has a thoughtful present planned for her. She revealed that her youngest child enjoys crocheting and plans to buy her a kit for it to encourage the hobby. It may not be as exciting as a cell phone, but that doesn’t concern Zhuri, who’s most excited for Christmas morning in the James household.

Zhuri James loves Christmas

When Savannah told co-host, April McDaniel, that James’ schedule dictates their Christmas plan, she quipped that the family will only enjoy a real Christmas once the forward retires. And while there are no signs reflecting a retirement on Bron’s bingo cards, Savannah claimed Christmas mornings are still exciting due to Zhuri’s enthusiasm for it. She said,

“You know Zhuri wakes up at 6 AM [on Christmas morning]. She be itching when we are home… She’s ready. She’s like, ‘Dang, I thought y’all was never gonna wake up.'”

Savannah and the rest of the family feed off her energy before they go about their day. They reconvene at dinner to celebrate together with their tradition of having Chinese food together. While Tuesdays are for tacos in the James household, Christmas is for gifts and Chinese.