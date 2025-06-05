LeBron James Provides Crucial Update On Daughter Zhuri’s Summer

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA forward Lebron James (6) greets his daughter Zhuri James after the third quarter against Canada for the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Everyone who’s a fan of LeBron James knows that his kids are all into sports. Bronny James plays basketball with him on the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryce James is attending the University of Arizona for basketball this season. But many forget that LeBron’s daughter, Zhuri James, is a brilliant volleyball player.

It’s something that LeBron recently talked about on his Mind the Game Podcast. With the Lakers being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, he has some extra time on his hands. And he’s going to make the most of it traveling with Zhuri and her volleyball team.

“My daughter is heavily into volleyball, so I’ll be in a lot of gyms this summer as she’s with her travel league team out in California… so to spend a lot of time with her and take some vacation time with the family, get back some of the time that you lose in the eight-, nine-month season and see what this next journey looks like,” LeBron said.

At 40, and with a second straight first-round playoff exit, James must be contemplating retirement. So, he’s taking the time to relax with his family and see what life is like without basketball for a bit.

But now, about a month later, James is in full swing with his daughter’s volleyball travel team. And when he joined Steve Nash for another podcast, he provided a crucial update on her journey.

“Spent a lot of time with my youngest daughter. She’s playing summer volleyball,” LeBron told Nash.

“She played in any tournaments recently?” Nash asked.

“They just played in a tournament last weekend, down in Anaheim,” he responded.

The results of this tournament weren’t expanded upon by the Lakers superstar. Whatever they may have been however, it’s safe to say that he was proud of his daughter.

It’s heartwarming to hear that LeBron is being such a dedicated father. He’s always shown her an immense amount of love on social media for her volleyball prowess.

LeBron’s Wife Also Shows Zhuri Love

Recently, LeBron’s wife, Savannah James, opened up a skincare line. To show her daughter some love, she penned a heartfelt note alongside the announcement. Savannah described how she’s always felt the need to be a good role model for Zhuri.

“A few years back, my daughter Zhuri looked at me and said that when she grew up, she wanted to be just like me. That moment made me reflect: what blueprint had I established for her to follow?” Savannah asked herself.

In response, LeBron’s wife stepped out of her comfort zone and decided to create a business. It’s a great way for Savannah to show her daughter that it’s not just Dad who can bring in the big bucks.

But most of us, at one point or another, say that we want to be just like our parents. In reality, it seems like Zhuri is naturally pursuing a sport that her mom never got into. Regardless, LeBron and Savannah will be alongside her for the journey that her volleyball career provides.