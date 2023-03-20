“This Guy’s Played the Most Bucks Games Ever!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Celebrates Landmark Triple-Double With Goofy Instagram Post

Giannis Antetokounmpo has cemented his status as the greatest Bucks player of all time with his latest outing. The Greek Freak looks pleased with his efforts.

When he was drafted in 2013, Antetokounmpo was as much an enigma as Fermat’s Last Theorem. The 18-year-old had flashed some potential as a ball-handling forward in the Greek second league.

However, he was thin as a leaf and was pretty raw in all aspects of the game. Although he had lofty aims and some of the physical tools to do it, Antetokounmpo was not viewed as a blue-chip prospect.

The youngster put his time and effort into bulking up while simultaneously adjusting to NBA speed. By his 4th season, Giannis was perhaps the league’s most dominant player already.

He’s only built his legacy since, and is perhaps the one player in the NBA to improve practically every season. His victory in 2021 after a 50-point outing in Game 6 of the Finals sealed his place in NBA lore.

Despite being such a great on-court success, Antetokounmpo remains a humble, down-to-earth guy. His teammates and fans all love his childish, goofy nature – though some might call him corny!

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates Bucks appearance record with an Instagram post

The 2-time MVP delivered a perfect triple-double in the Bucks’ win last night. He recorded 22 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the field, making his lone 3-pointer.

In doing so, Giannis joined Draymond Green, Wilt Chamberlain and Nikola Jokic as the only other players to record such a statline.

Giannis joins Wilt Chamberlain, Draymond Green, and Nikola Jokić as the only players to record a triple double with 100% shooting on 9+ attempts. Strangely, the Bucks were -10 with him on the floor. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 20, 2023

It was also his 713th regular season appearance – in his 10th season – for Milwaukee. It made him officially the highest-capped Bucks player of all time.

Given the dub and the Bucks’ no. 1 seed, one could say Giannis would be mightily pleased right now. His Instagram post, made late at night, demonstrates just as much.

Can Giannis and his Bucks win this year’s championship?

The Bucks have been the most consistent team in the NBA this season. They’re the only team with 2 separate 9-game winning streaks in a year when most contenders seem to be having a down year.

Antetokounmpo has been posting his best volume scoring numbers through 10 seasons. His play has helped the Bucks tide over a period when they were missing Khris Middleton.

Alongside the resurgent Brook Lopez and DPOY candidate Jrue Holiday, this duo makes for a tough test for every team on the planet on a nightly basis. The Bucks seem to have all the tools to win another Larry O’Brien trophy.