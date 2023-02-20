“Get into a ring with me”: Why Dennis Rodman’s Audacious Insult Towards David Stern Earned him a $10,000 Fine 

Dennis Rodman during the 1990s was nothing short of a menace. From running away during the NBA Finals to showing up in WWF. The worm was everywhere. A fact that then NBA commissioner David Stern vehemently disliked.

The commissioner even threatened to fine Rodman for his tattoos. And the Bulls legend did not care one bit. He was simply built differently. But as the 1990s came to a close, so did the legacy of the Chicago Bulls.

During the end of the millennia, everything was different. And the league was growing increasingly intolerant of Rodman’s erratic behavior.

He was no longer part of the team with Michael Jordan. His Airness himself was no longer in the league. And this meant that commissioner Stern applied more pressure on Dennis. During his stint with the Dallas Mavericks, things boiled over rather quickly.

After getting ejected from a Dallas Mavericks game, Dennis Rodman threw the gauntlet down for David Stern

Dennis was by no means a pacifist. During his time in the NBA and leading up to this particular debacle, he had 22 ejections. The fight and spillover during the game against the Bucks would lead to his 23rd ejection.

the February 15, 2000: Dennis Rodman is ejected late in his second game with Dallas, and later given a one game suspension and $10,000 fine for “failing to leave the court in a timely manner…and for verbally abusing the officials.” The Mavericks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, 112-99. pic.twitter.com/tgUv1GJUZ7 — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) February 15, 2023

The reason for ejection? For failure to leave the court promptly and for directing profane words at the officials. And while both reasons are fair, this is Dennis we are talking about. Discipline was never his strong suit.

And once the outcome of the game was clear Dennis openly challenged David Stern. He told him that they had to settle their differences and that the only way to do it was in the ring.

February 16, 2000: Dennis Rodman is fined $10K and suspended one game for his on-court behavior the day before. The fine & suspension were announced a few hours after Rodman challenged NBA Commissioner David Stern to “get into a ring” with him. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith weighs in: https://t.co/dGODVuwwYc pic.twitter.com/8EVihCCEBi — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) February 16, 2023

“Me and you, naked, in the ring!”: Rodman’s callous shoutout led to a $10,000 fine and his eventual ejection from the NBA

Rodman’s stint with the Dallas Mavericks was his last in the league. And a big part of that is down to the fact that nobody wanted anything to do with a ticking time bomb like Rodman.

Openly challenging the commissioner to umm… mud wrestling? A ring without clothes on? What was Rodman even talking about? That itself is puzzling. But stunts like this would put your team’s name to shame.

As a result, within a few months, the Mavericks waved him. And that was the last we heard of the charismatic Dennis Rodman in the NBA.

