“Never Going to Say Absolutely No to Anything”: Bradley Beal’s Agent Breaks His Silence on Suns Trade Negotiations

Prateek Singh
Published

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts to an officials play during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

Feb 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts to an officials play during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn

Bradley Beal’s name was constantly in the trade rumors before the recent trade deadline. There were two teams, the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks who had an interest in Beal but were restricted by his no-trade clause. Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein recently made an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio to talk about the trade negotiations.

When asked if he was asked by the Suns to waive his no-trade clause for a possible trade, Bartelstein said that he had those conversations. He said that the Suns wanted to know if trading Beal was even a possibility.

Bartelstein’s answer to all the queries was simple, he was open to hearing about every offer that was on the table for his client. Whether he’d act upon it or not was not a matter of immediate concern. He said, “I’m never gonna say absolutely no to anything.”

However, Beal is adamant about making it work in Phoenix.

The veteran agent said, “He’s [Beal is] really not looking to be traded.”

Despite that, Bartelstein said that they were open to hearing about offers as long as there was something interesting for the athlete. Although he had several conversations regarding Beal’s trade scenario, nothing developed into something he would agree on. Beal was also adamant about not waiving his no-trade clause.

However, he was only willing to make an exception if he was traded to somewhere with warmer weather as that’s his preference. After the trade deadline, Suns GM James Jones sat down to have a conversation with the media where he was asked about the negotiations with Beal among other things.

Jones said, “We didn’t have any discussion with Brad about his no-trade clause. That’s one thing I can say for sure.”

There have been a lot of speculations about the current state of the Suns locker room. As per an ESPN report, the Suns locker room is going through a phase of toxicity because of all the drama that unfolded before the trade deadline.

When Royce O’Neale was asked to comment on the same, he said these are mere lies and have been made up by people with no knowledge of the Suns locker room. He said, “I feel like they be making up some stuff sometimes. I seen that, I was like, I don’t know what they talkin’ ‘bout.”

Grayson Allen, who hit the buzzer-beater to force the Jazz matchup into overtime, has also refuted the rumors.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

