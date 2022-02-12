“This is a meaningless stat”: JJ Reddick slams StatMuse for highlighting that Russell Westbrook has had a higher FG% than Stephen Curry

As Statmuse highlights Russell Westbrook’s higher FG% than Stephen Curry, JJ Reddick goes on to call it a “meaningless stat”.

The Lakers had extremely high hopes as they traded away several of their talented role players in order to acquire Russell Westbrook. Coming off an incredible 22.2/11.5/11.7 year with the Wizards, Rob Pelinka and co. expected a similar production from the 2017 MVP as they added him to a LeBron James-led LAL team.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Westbrook is having an awful year, to say the least. Mr. Triple Double has been averaging only 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.6 assists along with 4.1 turnovers per game. Not that these are some bad numbers, but a player of Brodie’s potential, who is getting paid nearly $44 million per year, is expected to put up some All-Star type of stats.

His struggles this season is a huge reason why the Lakers have a poor <.500 26-30 record. Amid his subpar campaign, StatMuse highlighted Westbrook’s higher FG% than GSW MVP candidate Stephen Curry… and got slammed by JJ Redick for the “meaningless stat”.

This is a meaningless stat. https://t.co/vcgstW7mZ3 — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) February 12, 2022

“Stephen Curry’s eFG% and true shooting percentage is higher than Russell Westbrook”: JJ Reddick

JJ made sure to explain his take. The former Mavs sharpshooter went on to compare the two guards’ eFG% and their true shooting percentage. Reddick stated:

For context- Steph is shooting a higher percentage on 3s and on 2s than Russ. His eFG% is roughly 8 points higher and his true shooting percentage is roughly 9 points higher. — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) February 12, 2022

He even took out the time to address a fan’s comments on the same topic.

This should be obvious. But a large share of Steph’s FG attempts are three pointers… — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) February 12, 2022

Despite having the worst 3-point shooting season of his career, SC30 is the legit MVP contender. Russell might be shooting the ball at a higher efficiency than the Baby-Faced Assassin this year, but there is no way we can even compare the two for their impact this season.