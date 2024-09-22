This is How You Can Replicate Caitlin Clark’s Playoffs Look

It isn’t easy to replicate Caitlin Clark’s ability to play basketball. However, it is easy to replicate Clark’s WNBA Playoffs look.

The Indiana Fever star came dressed to impress ahead of her first professional postseason game against the Connecticut Sun. Her pre-game outfit made a statement before her actual performance.

From the outward appearance, Clark showed up to the game in an oversized trench coat, a white top, blue vintage baggy jeans, and a purple handbag to give a pop of color.

However, when broken down, it’s clear that the All-Star guard gave a glimpse of her net worth with the pieces she decided to wear.

The most simple part of her outfit was her white top, which could be a range of different iterations of clothing.

Her coat was from the designer Coach, their ‘Leather Double Breasted Trench Coat’, which costs $1800.

The price maybe out of the budget of the average person. An alternative option is available at Zara with their ‘Water Repellent Trench ZW Collection’, costing $160.

Although the brand of her jeans is unknown, a very similar pair is available at Wrangler for around $25.

However, the main heavy hitter was Clark’s handbag. It was by far the most expensive item in her possession.

The bag is a ‘Hermes Birkin 35 Ghillies Anemone Bag PHW‘, which is currently priced at $23,850. For the large majority of people who can’t afford the heavy price, an alternative is available on Etsy for $104.

The final piece to complete the outfit are the sunglasses. Although the exact brand is unknown, a similar model is available on Etsy at the price of $139.78.

The total cost of the budget-friendly version of Clark’s outfit will cost just under $450.

After following these simple steps, anyone can look like Clark and share the same confidence the WNBA star carries.