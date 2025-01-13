“This Is Why Ratings Are Down”: Anthony Edwards Fined $50,000 for ‘Obscene Gestures,’ Fans Left Fuming

Jan 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On January 13, the NBA announced that it had fined Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a referee. Edwards has accumulated a hefty amount of fines for making negative comments about officiating. However, fans aren’t happy with the NBA’s consequences for the two-time All-Star.

In the closing moments of the third quarter, Edwards raised his middle finger toward a referee from the Minnesota bench. The reason for Edwards’ reaction was due to him receiving a technical foul for hyping up a dunk. However, the NBA didn’t waste any time in punishing Edwards. The NBA Communications account released the following statement,

“Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.”

Edwards hasn’t been content with the way referees have officiated in games he’s been a part of. He isn’t afraid to make his displeasure public. Following the Timberwolves’ 113-103 loss to the Warriors on December 21, Edwards blasted the officiating.

“F*****g terrible,” Edwards said. “All of them, except the woman. But the other two dudes, terrible. … They was just sensitive and they terrible. They never give us — they penalize me and (Julius Randle) for being stronger than our opponent every night. We don’t get no calls. That’s how I feel about the officials every game we play.”

Fans have rallied behind Edwards’ vocal protest against poor officiating throughout this season. As a result, they are upset with Edward’s fine and ready to go to war on behalf of the Timberwolves star

Fans reaction to Anthony Edwards’ fine

The public reception under the post on X of the NBA’s statement regarding their fine toward Edwards wasn’t met with applause. Instead, fans criticized the league for the decision.

The main topic of conversation regarding the NBA is the downward trend of ratings. One user pointed toward this act of punishment as a reason for that stating, “This is why ratings are down.”

Another fan couldn’t believe the lack of accountability from the NBA referencing the ill-advised tech Edwards was given. They went questioned the decision stating, “Y’all gave him a tech for hyping up a dunk, what is this?”

The sentiment among fans is that the actions of the officials were soft. Another user couldn’t contain his frustration with the direction the NBA is heading. “Bro was flexing and supporting his teammate and the refs called a tech. This game is getting soft.”

It’s safe to say Edwards is a man of the people and they will continue to defend him. Furthermore, the NBA has a serious problem with the reception of referees with the fans. If players such as Edwards continue to voice their negative opinions on officials publically, it could damage the integrity of the sport going forward.