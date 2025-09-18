“This Sh*t Was All Your Fault”: Spike Lee Recalls Kobe Bryant’s Message to Him After Dropping 61 at MSG

Kobe Bryant didn’t just torment his opponents; he also featured in many a nightmare for rival fans. However, there were some who could would talk trash to him and could get away with it. Prominent filmmaker, Spike Lee was one of those guys. Although, the BlacKkKlansman director wasn’t a player on the court, he constantly engaged with Los Angeles Lakers legend. The two clashed heads on numerous occasions, but one specific moment lingers in Lee’s mind.

Kobe had more than a few memorable performances during the course of his career, but looking back, there were some that immortalized him. Aside from the 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors and 60 points in his final game, an outing in Madison Square Garden remains one of his finest.

On February 2, 2009, Bryant walked into New York with a different competitive edge than usual. MSG has the reputation of the world’s most famous arena, and Bryant performed worthy of the venue. He went on to finish with 61 points, while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 126-117 victory over the New York Knicks.

Spike Lee was in attendance for Bryant’s legendary performance and has a great memory of everything that took place. The two actually work together on an ESPN project. Their work consisted of providing commentary, which Bryant used to throw a playful jab at Lee.

“After he scored 61 points, we recorded the commentary,” Lee said on The Young Man and the Three. “The stat sheet, which he signed, said, ‘P.S. Spike, this s*** was all your fault.”

Bryant’s banter didn’t catch Lee off guard, since that was the dynamic of their relationship. However, he doesn’t believe the timing of Bryant’s performance was purely coincidental.

“I don’t think it was a coincidence that game at the Garden. He knew we were doing the commentary after the game. I think he came to the Garden to break that record,” Lee proclaimed.

That performance broke Michael Jordan’s record for most points by an opponent at the Madison Square Garden. Bryant’s performance stood as the most points by any player scored in the arena until Carmelo Anthony broke it in 2014 with 62 points.

Bryant would play another seven years in the NBA, which resulted in many more battles against Lee and his favorite, Knicks. Although they were enemies once the game began, the two held each other with incredibly high regard.

“I always saw him now and then, when they would come to the Garden. He’s always an assassin. I miss him,” Lee poignantly noted.