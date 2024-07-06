Jalen Brunson Evokes Isiah Thomas’ ‘Last Dance’ Quote To Address Team USA Snub

Jalen Brunson was one of the best point guards in the 2023-2024 season. Despite making it to a first All-Star and All-NBA Team, while advancing to the second round of the playoff, Brunson shockingly didn’t make it to the 12-man Team USA roster. While the New York Knicks guard would’ve loved to participate in the 2024 Olympics, Brunson didn’t seem too disheartened about not making it. However, he did hilariously quote Isiah Thomas when asked about the snub in a recent interview.

Brunson jokingly told Taylor Rooks, “What did Isiah Thomas say? ‘I felt like I met the criteria’ is that what he said?” While Isiah Thomas was livid, as depicted by his interview in The Last Dance, Brunson didn’t have any bad blood after not seeing his name on the team list.

In the Bleacher Report interview, the guard did reveal that he would’ve loved to play and redeem himself after Team USA’s loss in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, he seemed as though he was not going to lose sleep over the same. Brunson said,

“I’ll say this, I would’ve wanted to play… It is what it is… I feel like I should’ve been one (of the players)… Obviously, like last year losing may have had something to do with it. Like I would’ve love the chance to redeem myself.”

To be fair, the southpaw should’ve made it to the team after the performance that he had this past campaign. However, Brunson wouldn’t have traveled to France even if he had made it to the squad. During the Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, he broke his left hand. Due to the same, Brunson had to undergo surgery.

Additionally, multiple players on the roster are more than capable of playing the point guard position – Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jrue Holiday.

What did Grant Hill have to say about snubbing Jalen Brunson?

The snub of Jalen Brunson came as a surprise. For justified reasons, the team selectors were facing scrutiny from basketball enthusiasts and analysts. Hence, it seemed essential for Grant Hill – the managing director of Team USA Basketball – to comment on the matter. At first, Hill acknowledged the phenomenal campaign that the former Villanova Wildcat was having.

“The season he’s having is just magical, it’s impressive,” Hill said. “He almost has played himself into that MVP conversation if you will. He’s been a great member of our program – not just last year on the Men’s National team but with the grassroots and the Under-17s and so on and so forth.”

Later, he decided to shift the focus to the 12 players selected instead of talking about players like Brunson who weren’t on the roster. Hill said,

“I think it’s important for me to really honor and celebrate the 12 that are on the team and not get caught up in why this person or that person. I will say this, just in general. There were some really difficult decisions that were to be made. You have players who are incredible, players who have helped us in years past. Helped us win gold medals. You have players who are having current seasons that are just off the charts. The job was putting together a team, and a team that we felt and ultimately, I felt, the pieces fit. This is not an indictment on anyone else.”

There is no doubt that we will see Brunson don the national jersey once again. Knowing the type of player he is, he wouldn’t be salty about the snub. However, we will certainly see him support LeBron James and co. and probably even talk about the prestigious sporting gala on his podcast.