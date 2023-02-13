“Stephen Curry Is Light Skinned, I’m Black!”: Times When Shaquille O’Neal Drew Comparisons to Warriors’ Superstar

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest ever to shoot a basketball, if not the greatest. The 6ft 2″ Warriors superstar has spearheaded the NBA revolution and changed how the sport is played. Being smaller than most of his peers on the court, Steph had to figure out ways to be efficient. He found crafty ways to do so, while making sure his height is never a disadvantage.

Over the course of his 14-year NBA career, Steph has managed to become the NBA’s leader in 3-point shots made, both in the regular season and the playoffs. On top of his shooting, Steph also has a way of captivating the audience’s attention. He’s often been regarded as the ‘best show on National TV.’

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has often mentioned Steph is his favorite player to watch in the NBA.

Shaq on Steph Curry “I’ve never seen anything like Steph and that’s why he’s my favorite player” pic.twitter.com/LovkZMAEF9 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 3, 2021

Well, not only is Steph Shaq’s favorite player, but he’s also the one guy Big Diesel tries to copy a lot.

Shaquille O’Neal claims Stephen Curry is light skin, calls himself the Black Warriors’ superstar

Over the course of his career as an on-air analyst, Shaq has made a lot of statements, some of which have landed him in trouble. O’Neal doesn’t think before he says what’s on his mind, and people love that about him. However, it does mean he lands in trouble more often than not.

In his career, Shaq wasn’t known to be a good shooter. He had a career free throw percentage of 52.7%, and his other distance shooting percentages aren’t any impressive either. However, after his retirement, we’ve seen Shaq attempt a lot of shots and claim to be the ‘Black Steph Curry’.

Sometimes, he’s gone as far as to call Steph light-skinned, just so he can be called the Black Steph Curry.

Shaq: “Well I am known as the black Steph Curry” Kenny: “Steph Curry is black” Shaq: “Steph Curry’s light skinned, I’m black” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vGVLSvXZyW — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) February 17, 2019

This wasn’t the only instance he’s done it. Here is another one:

Who else has called Steph white/light skinned?

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t the only one who has called Steph out by his skin color. Steph’s former teammate, Kevin Durant is also another player who thought he was white. The two met when they were 10 at a camp, and KD thought Steph was a white kid.

While Kobe Bryant didn’t directly mention Steph as light-skinned, his remark regarding Jordan Clarkson clearly showed what he meant.

Over the years, people have finally stopped looking at Steph’s skin color and actually recognize his greatness for what it is.

