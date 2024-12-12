“This Some Bulls*it”: Former Clippers Star Discards Gilbert Arenas’ Nikola Jokic Comment a Merely Provocative

The Nuggets’ championship window has seemingly closed in just two short years. Outside of Nikola Jokic, the team has been abysmal. They would have been among the worst in the West had it not been for the reigning MVP’s incredible performances. However, Gilbert Arenas believes the Serbian superstar is stat-padding. He claimed that his numbers flatter him and do not indicate his real impact. Lou Williams found that take preposterous and called Arenas out.

On FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, the former Clippers star completely dismissed the three-time All-Star’s opinion. He suggested that he made those statements to stir up a controversy. Williams said,

“Gil is a genius. He has found a way to get the people going. It’s provocative. He knows this is not real. This some bullsh*t Gil. This impacts winning.”

Gilbert Arenas couldn’t be more wrong for saying Nikola Jokic’s stats are empty “Gil is a genius. He has found a way to get the people going. It’s provocative. … This is bullshit, @GilsArenaShow.” – @TeamLou23 https://t.co/HqTaY6FRAE pic.twitter.com/7sApShoIz2 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 12, 2024



The three-time Sixth Man of the Year couldn’t help but laugh when reacting to Arenas’ take on Jokic. The former Wizards star made the astonishing claim following the Serbian sensation’s incredible performance against the Wizards.

The center finished with 56 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists in a narrow loss for the Nuggets. Arenas criticized Jokic for losing to the team with the worst record in the league, saying,

“Everyone on a bad team can put up real good numbers. but before, in the last 30-something years, you didn’t reward individual play. We see it every year, there’s some player that is on a bad team. That’s putting up what’s it called empty stats? They don’t want to call it empty stats when they’re losing? It just makes no sense.”

The Nuggets with and without Jokic pic.twitter.com/QUqgvdGt0b — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) December 6, 2024

The retired guard’s take would have held weight if the numbers didn’t say otherwise. The Nuggets are among the best offensive teams in the league when Jokic is on the floor, and the worst when he rests. Arenas probably already knows this. However, he can’t resist making bold claims to draw attention.

Arenas’ history of bizarre takes

This isn’t the first time Arenas has made an outlandish claim. On the contrary, he’s pretty well-known for making questionable comments. An example of this is his take about Klay Thompson.

A year ago, Arenas claimed the then-Warriors guard hadn’t improved as a player since entering the league. He claimed he was a spot-up shooter as a rookie and is still the same player today. Obviously, that’s false.

The guard’s rise as one of the best two-way players in the league is the primary reason why the Warriors won four championships in eight years. He was among the best guards in his prime and had several impactful games and seasons during his Hall of Fame career. However, this is far from Arenas’ most stunning take.

In a guest appearance on Above The Rim with DH 12, he claimed LeBron James is the only reason Michael Jordan is still relevant today. He said analysts only talk about the Bulls icon due to the Lakers superstar’s ascension as a legitimate challenger to be deemed the greatest ever.

The six-time NBA champion’s record-shattering feats, his sneakers, and his impact on the sport have kept him relevant for over three decades. He was the most popular athlete in the world before James played in the NBA and continues to be one of the most talked-about players ever.

Again, Arenas is aware of these facts. However, he understands that airing controversial opinions brings eyeballs and clicks. It’s the sole reason why he says outlandish things.