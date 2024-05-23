mobile app bar

“Those Are $5000 on the Black Market”: Ernie Johnson’s Jordan 11s Have Shaq, Kenny and TNT Raving About His Fashion

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Those Are $5000 On The Black Market": Ernie's Jordan 11s Have Shaq, Kenny And TNT Raving About His Fashion

November 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Turner Sports sportscaster Ernie Johnson before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The love for sneakers has percolated from athletes to fans and naturally to sports analysts as well. TNT’s Ernie Johnson is known to boast the best sneaker game among the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew. However, the 67-year-old has never really expounded on this matter, until last night, when the veteran analyst was seen rocking an incredible pair of unreleased, black Air Jordan 11s at the TNT set.

To suffice it, Ernie deservedly received some woos from the crowd for his great choice of styling. During the broadcast featuring Draymond Green, Kenny Smith urged Johnson to reveal the kicks he was sporting on live national television. Without much hesitation, Ernie moved towards the camera to proudly display his shoes.

Amidst the rest of the panel wailing in awe of his sneaker game, Smith took it a step further, saying,

“Those are $5000 on the black market!”

Charles Barkley, in particular, was quite awed seeing Ernie’s kicks as he couldn’t stop expressing his excitement at seeing his fellow host don the classic AJ11.

Nevertheless, this isn’t the first time Ernie Johnson’s shoe game, or rather Jordan 11s, in particular, caught everyone in a frenzy. During the 2021-22 season playoffs, for the Western Conference Game 5, he wore a pair of white “Win Like 82” Air Jordan 11s that also caught the attention of several sneakerheads.

Johnson’s love for collecting sneakers comes from his long relationship with Nike and Jordan. In an interview with GQ Sports, he revealed how Nike would send him several of their sneakers. He was unsure whether he would ever find the need to wear basketball shoes.

However, once Johnson realized he could style those kicks with his suit, there was no going back. It seems he is partuclarly in love with Jordan 11s, maybe because of the legacy it carries.

Ernie Johnson rocked the ‘Space Jam’ Air Jordan 11

The AJ11 Space Jam has a history like no other. Since its re-launch in 2009, the shoe line is credited for kicking off the modern sneaker boom amongst the younger generation.

Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY NETWORK

The popular colorway of the AJ11, that Ernie Johnson wore at the broadcast, was the same as that of Michael Jordan in the 1996 animated film ‘Space Jam’. This shoe was only produced as a sample until its first official retail release in 2000. The shoe line later occasionally released various other sneakers, including the AJ11 ‘High Space Jam’, to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2016.

This is the first time a standard version of the shoe line is being made available to the public with a relaunch this summer. The retro version will be available in full family sizing, with prices beginning at $190 for men. Surely, a classic pair!

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Siddid Dey Purkayastha is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush, covering the sports for two years. He has always been a lover of sports and considers basketball as his favorite. While he has more than 600 articles under his belt, Siddid specializes in CoreSport pieces with on-point game analysis. He is an ardent fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, since Kobe Bryant's 80-point game made him a fan of the franchise. Apart from basketball, Siddid occasionally watches soccer and takes a fancy in following up with the Premier League in his free time.

Read more from Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Share this article

Don’t miss these