“Those Other Donuts Are Just Cake”: Charles Barkley Reiterates His Love for Krispy Kreme to Ernie Johnson

It is no secret that Charles Barkley is a huge donut fan. His preferred choice is Krispy Kreme and the Inside the NBA analyst has professed his love for the brand numerous times. The Chuckster’s love for Krispy Kreme donuts has been the butt of many jokes during various Inside the NBA segments. However, the NBA legend’s preference was recently validated by a fan call.

Toward the end of a recent episode of his Steam Room Pod with Ernie Johnson, Barkley reiterated his love for Krispy Kreme donuts. It was all prompted by a fan’s pre-recorded remarks.

A fan from Paris had called the show earlier and submitted a message for Barkley. In the recorded message, she talked about how she found Krispy Kreme more delicious than Dunkin’ Donuts, pretty much confirming Barkley’s belief that they are the best in business.

Of course, the Chuckster appreciated these comments and then touched upon the “mouth-watering” nature of his favorite donuts. “Love the Krispy Kreme reference, it is the best donut. The other donuts are just cake. Krispy Kreme, ah it makes my mouth water,” Barkley told Ernie Johnson.

This is not the first time that Barkley has declared Krispy Kreme donuts as the GOAT over other brands. In fact, he has consumed his favorite donuts on live television on several occasions. In January 2007, a fan challenged Chuck to consume 12 donuts in a minute. The donut lover didn’t shy away from showcasing his donuts-eating skills.

However, Barkley’s love goes beyond just the quantity of Krispy Kreme he can consume. He once savored a single donut over a one-minute period and relished each bite.

However, amidst the sea of Charles Barkley’s Krispy Kreme experience on live TV, one hilarious incident stands out the most.

During one of the Inside the NBA segments, the 1993 MVP was blindfolded and asked to identify which donut belonged to the Krispy Kreme brand. The NBA legend needed just a single bite to eliminate his options and identify the Krispy Kreme donuts.

When he finally got a Krispy Kreme donut, he took a short bite and hilariously stated, “We got a winner”. In 2022, Barkley revealed that he once preferred gobbling up 12 donuts over having a three-course meal.