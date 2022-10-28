252lbs Charles Barkley Proudly Reveals Having Consumed 12 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in a Day over 3 Meals

NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley hilariously narrates having twelve doughnuts in a day, spread over three meals.

You can retrieve any clip of Charles Barkley on the internet and ‘guarantee’ it will give you a laugh on most occasions. The former MVP’s candid nature, coupled with his childlike innocence, makes him one of the most endearing personalities on television.

The Chuckster’s ability to call ‘a spade a spade’ brought about a revolution in sports broadcasting. The NBA owes a lot of its credit to the veteran forward, as there are viewers who tune in only to watch him. The eleven-time All-Star is as real as it gets, making us believe he is one of us.

Thus many of us can relate to some of Barkley’s habits, whether it be his constant bickering with colleague Shaquille O’Neal, dozing off during work hours, or his fondness for food. The Alabama native knows how to take a joke on himself, something the TNT producers capitalize on for timeless content.

Anyone familiar with the show knows Chuck’s fondness for Krispy Kreme doughnuts, something he has no qualms about admitting. However, this time the 59-year-old went a little too extreme, revealing having consumed twelve of those doughnuts in a single day.

Charles Barkley reveals having twelve doughnuts over three meals.

“Did I tell you the day I had the 12 doughnuts,” Barkley told Ernie Johnson and Tim Kiely.

“I broke it up into 3 meals. It was one Sunday morning and I said, ‘I just want some Krispy Kreme.’ So I ordered a dozen and I says, ‘imma break it up into 3 meals.’ That’s all I ate the whole day. I had some restraint. I ate some about 9 o’clock in the morning, I ate some about 2 o’clock in the afternoon and I ate about 7 o’clock at night. It was a great meal day.

When told you’re very proud of it, Barkley hilariously replied,

“I am proud of that. I could have ate them all in one sitting. Cause I told you Boy, when that hot sign on, your car just going into that little hot sign. That hot sign is dangerous.”

Currently weighing 252lbs, Barkley has been quite careful of his diet off-late, having adopted intermittent fasting to shed the extra pounds, stating he only ate between 5 pm and 8 pm.

Charles Barkley’s obsession with Krispy Kreme.

It’s no secret that The Chuckster loves himself some Krispy Kreme doughnuts, so much so, that he could even tell without seeing if the doughnut belonged to the popular chain or not.

Dating back to Barkley’s 53rd birthday when he had the TNT producers gift him with 53 boxes of the popular chain’s doughnuts.

Charles really enjoyed his birthday surprise last night! pic.twitter.com/HK7Tr93HgI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2016

Barkley even has a lifetime supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, courtesy of his co-panelist Shaq who is an investor in the popular doughnut chain.

