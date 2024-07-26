“Tim Duncan Was the Best Video Gamer”: Gilbert Arenas Reveals Spurs Legend’s Secret Obsession

There aren’t a lot of things fans know about the personal life of San Antonio Spurs legend, Tim Duncan. On the court, the 6’11 forward was known for his fundamental and methodical approach to the game. But outside the hardwood, Duncan has always tried to stay away from the media limelight. Therefore, various sides of his personality are still unknown to the wider public.

Advertisement

However, Gilbert Arenas recently revealed something most people don’t know about Timmy D. Agent Zero talked about how much of an avid gamer Duncan really was during his Gil’s Arena podcast. The former Washington Wizards star learned about Duncan’s love for gaming during an Adidas commercial back in the day.

“Tim Duncan was the best video gamer nobody knew about. I mean, we were doing an Adidas commercial and you know, you have trailers. I walked into the wrong one…And he’s just sitting there, just talking on the game.”

“So like, he had the internet pulled in and everything. And I was like, ‘Tim Duncan plays video games?’ He [Duncan] was like, ‘Yeah, shh.’” Arenas added.

Tim Duncan was a GAMER pic.twitter.com/1rFv3aFI8m — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) July 25, 2024

Duncan was always locked in on the court with a stoic aura about him. He also dressed in an old school way and liked to lead a low-key life. Therefore, it’s a little hard to imagine him as a video game junkie.

So Arenas was caught off guard after seeing this fun-loving side of The Big Fundamental. And to see Duncan reeling in his veteran teammates to play with him may have been the cherry on top of it.

“Like, go back and look at some of the old Spurs documents. They all like be in a room and they all video gaming. John, Elliot, all of them.”

If you watch the complete video, a dazed Rashad McCants mentions later on that Tim Duncan also practices Muay Thai in his downtime. Judging by his reaction, McCants didn’t think TD was someone who would be into fighting.

The San Antonio Spurs legend recently came out of hibernation for an interview on Richard Jefferson’s podcast. Duncan went on to reveal his love for comic books apart from gaming.

Being a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU), Duncan has an immense love for comic-book characters. His admiration is so deep that he even named his daughter after a character in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Duncan named his daughter Quill, a character that was brought to life by Chris Pratt in the movie. So, now fans probably know a few more things about the Spurs icon.