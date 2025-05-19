mobile app bar

Taking Aim at Luka Doncic’s Bad Defensive Habits, Gilbert Arenas Confident Lakers Superstar’s Fitness Will Improve

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Luka Doncic (L), Gilbert Arenas (R)

Luka Doncic (L), Gilbert Arenas (R). Credits: Imagn Images

Luka Doncic’s defense, or lack thereof, has been a major criticism of his game ever since he started showing superstar qualities. He’s not the greatest defender, and most people believe it’s because he’s out of shape. Gilbert Arenas, however, doesn’t think his conditioning and defense are related in any way whatsoever.

When the Slovenian was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year in exchange for Anthony Davis, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison admitted that he wanted to shift the team’s focus to defense. And Doncic simply wasn’t that man. As good a player as he is, most seem to agree that his defense just isn’t at the elite level.

During a live watch-along stream of the Nuggets-Thunder Game 7, which Oklahoma blew out Denver 125-93, Arenas fielded questions about the upcoming season from fans. One of them asked if he thought Doncic would spruce up his conditioning to play better defense next year.

While Arenas agreed that the guard would probably lose some weight and get in better shape, he didn’t think his defense would improve.

“I think he’s gon get in better shape,” the three-time All-Star said. “Defense? I don’t know nothing about that. Either you play defense or you don’t… I don’t see him just trying to be some lockdown defender.”

Arenas also pointed out that some of Doncic’s defensive habits don’t really align with his overall basketball IQ. Rather than thinking and figuring out how to best play defense, Arenas claimed Doncic plays ‘guess defense’—just throwing his body in front of the offensive player, hoping they make adjustments.

This often ends with him getting fouls called on him, which only frustrates him further and puts him in foul trouble with the referees.

But while Gil seems convinced Doncic’s defense won’t improve, the Slovenian will undoubtedly enter the summer with a chip on his shoulder, aiming to do what he couldn’t with the Mavs—win a ring.

Will we see a new and improved Doncic when the NBA returns? Or will he continue to look like an all-timer on offense and a liability on defense?

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush.

