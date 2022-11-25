HomeSearch

Tim Duncan, Who is Nikola Jokic’s Inspiration, Once Saved Allen Iverson From a Terrible Prank

Nithin Joseph
|Published Nov 25, 2022

Credits: Twitter

Over the years, there have been plenty of great NBA players that have come through the league. But only a handful of them are great teammates.

What makes a great teammate though? Is it being a leader? socializing with your teammates? Backing them up?

For Allen Iverson, it’s when a teammate snitches on the guy who covered you in peanut butter. That teammate is Tim Duncan.

Tim Duncan once snitched on his 2004 Olympic teammates, proving to Allen Iverson that he is the best teammate

The Big Fundamental is remembered for many things. He is the greatest power forward of all time, has some of the best fundamentals in basketball, and is a superb leader.

However, to Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan is one of the best teammates he ever had. Why? Because Duncan helped him out when his 2004 Olympic teammates tried to prank him.

“Tim, was one of the greatest teammates I ever had. Me and Tim was the only ones to go. Something was going on overseas and me and Tim was the only ones that ended up going. We were in our dorm, and I was asleep. And I woke up and had peanut butter between my feet and all in my hands and it was f**king tickling my face. I slapped my face — peanut butter everywhere. Tim snitched on who did it”

Timmy wasn’t just a good teammate. It would seem he was a great friend as well.

Tim Duncan is such an inspiration that two-time MVP Nikola Jokic wants to be like him

No NBA player can go wrong by idolizing The Big Fundamental. The man is one of the greats, being a five-time NBA Champion, two-time MVP and a Hall of Famer to boot. With a resume like that, it comes as no surprise that Nikola Jokic claimed he wanted to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets.

As things stand, the Joker is well on his way. He’s got the two MVPs in thr bag, next up, he’ll have to equal the number of rings Timmy has.

