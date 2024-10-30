Timberwolves Coaching Staff 2024–25: Get to Know Chris Finch and His Band of Coaches

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reacts during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have begun the 2024-25 season on a decent note with a 2-1 record. A few years ago, this start would have been considered remarkable for the Minnesota side, but the Wolves have raised the bar after making it to the Western Conference Finals last season. The Chris Finch-led coaching staff will be once again eyeing a top-three finish in the Conference standings like the 2023-24 season.

However, things have been tricky for Finch’s coaching staff after the squad traded their former franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo just a few weeks before the regular season started.

Nonetheless, the Timberwolves coaching staff will be confident about their squad’s chances considering their ability to adjust. Here is a brief look at Finch’s coaching staff that has elevated the profile of the Timberwolves in recent times.

Head Coach: Chris Finch

Chris Finch has been at the helm of the Timberwolves since the 2021-22 season. The team has made it to the postseason during each year since then. The 2023-24 season remains his most illustrious accomplishment with the franchise thus far. Finch led the team to a 39-16 record by mid-season and was named as the Head Coach for Team West during the 2024 All-Star game.

He led the team to a 56-26 record at the end of the season and even took down the 2023 NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the second round of the 2024 playoffs. Although the Wolves lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the Conference Finals, the 54-year-old has laid a solid foundation for the franchise’s long-term success.

Before joining the Timberwolves, Finch was an Assistant Coach in the league from 2011 to 2021. Previously, he was the HC for the D-League(Now G-League) team Rio Grande Valley Vipers from 2009 to 2011 and propelled them to a championship win in 2010.

Lead Assistant Coach: Micah Nori

Nori has been entrusted with the lead assistant coach’s duties for the Timberwolves ever since Finch took over in 2021. He has been an NBA Assistant Coach since 2013 and is known around the league for his affable personality.

Assistant Coach: Corliss Williamson

Williamson has been an Assistant Coach for the Wolves since the 2023-24 season. He has been an NBA Assistant Coach since 2013 after spending four years as the Head Coach for NCAA’s Central Arkansas Bears. Williamson was also an NBA player from 1995 to 2007 and had won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2002.

Assistant Coach: Elston Turner

Elston Turner has been a part of Finch’s coaching staff since he took over as HC. Turner has been an NBA Assistant Coach since 1996. He also had an eight-year NBA career from 1981 to 1989.

Assistant Coach: Pablo Prigioni

Prigioni has been an Assistant Coach for the Timberwolves since the 2019-2020 season. He has been an NBA Assistant Coach since 2018. Previously, he spent four years in the NBA as a player, mostly as a guard for the New York Knicks.

Assistant Coach: Kevin Hanson

Like Prigioni, Hanson has also been an Assistant Coach for the Wolves since the 2019-2020 season. He has been an Assistant Coach in the league since 2012 and was a Player Development Coach for three years before that.

Assistant Coach: Max Lefevre

Lefevre has been an Assistant Coach for the Timberwolves since the 2022-23 season. He also has worked as a Player Development Coach for the team since 2019.

Head Athletic Trainer: Erin Sierer

Sierer was promoted to the Timberwolves’ Head Athletic Trainer position in July of 2024. Before that, she was the Assistant Athletic Trainer for the team from 2019 to 2024.

Vice President of Medical Services: Gregg Farnam

Farnam has been the Vice President of Medical Services for Timberwolves since 2017. He has been a part of the Timberwolves training staff since 1997. Previously, he also served as the Head Athletic Trainer from 2000 to 2015. Farnam has also been a chairman of the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association(NBATA).