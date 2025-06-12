Stephen A. Smith Gets Candid About Knicks’ Head Coaching Search, Blames Mikal Bridges Trade for Draining Assets

When the New York Knicks decided to fire Tom Thibodeau after bowing out in the Eastern Conference Finals, many were shocked by the decision. But perhaps what’s more shocking is that the Knicks are struggling to find coaches to interview for the vacant position. Amid getting denied another request, Stephen A. Smith broke down why the job may not be as attractive as it once was.

Some might see an open coaching job in New York and would imagine many are fighting over the position. But this time around, that’s just not the case. After firing Thibodeau, it’s fair for coaches to wonder how secure their job might be with the team.

That’s why Knick fanatic Stephen A. Smith hasn’t been surprised by the denials. Additionally, he’s been confused by some requests, like Quinn Snyder and Chris Finch. Smith questions: Are those guys better coaches than Thibodeau?

“You just got rid of Tom Thibodeau, who took you to back-to-back 50-win seasons and within two games of an NBA Finals. And you’re going to reach out and request Quinn Snyder? Something’s wrong with that picture, no disrespect to him.” Smith said candidly on SportsCenter.

“Chris Finch from Minnesota, another name I don’t understand. He’s never gotten them to the NBA Finals. He can coach, there’s no doubt about that. But is he better than Tom Thibodeau? I’m not sure about that,” he added.

They’re all fair questions for Smith to ask. There’s no evidence to suggest that Snyder and Finch are better coaches than Thibodeau. Any move for one of them would feel lateral. But some names have piqued Smith’s interest. Most notably, Ime Udoka and Jason Kidd.

“Ime Udoka is a different matter. He coached the Boston Celtics to the Finals in his first year. Jason Kidd is another matter. New York roots, Dallas roots. By the way, just coached them to the NBA Finals last year. Knows how to coach stars, knows how to coach a point guard, and is very familiar with Jalen Brunson,” Smith explained.

It all makes a ton of sense for Kidd to take the job. But guess what? The Mavericks denied the Knicks’ request to interview him. Kidd is under contract with the team, and they still have intentions to keep him as the coach.

All in all, Smith just doesn’t think that the Knicks are an attractive destination for a coach anymore. And it’s mostly due to their current spot as a franchise. “But in the end, the New York Knicks are not as attractive of a job as one would argue they were last season. Why? Because you gave up 5 first-round picks, 4 unprotected, for Mikal Bridges,” Smith said.

Time is indeed of the essence in New York. The Bridges trade has put the franchise in a suddenly urgent position to win a title. They also made a move for Karl-Anthony Towns that put championship expectations on the team.

The issue that Smith had with the trade for Bridges wasn’t the acquisition of talent; it was what they gave away. When compared to other blockbuster trades, the valuation simply doesn’t add up. “That ain’t Luka, that ain’t Kevin Durant, that ain’t LeBron, that ain’t Steph Curry. And you gave up 5 first-round picks, 4 unprotected. So, your assets are depleted,” he said.

With no future first-round picks and no coach, times are looking bleak in New York at the moment. And Smith is clearly not confident that things are going to be looking up anytime soon.

But the good news for Knicks fans is that they still have a great roster built around 2 stars. Brunson and Towns almost led them to the Finals this season. Maybe a change in who’s calling the plays is what they need to get across the finish line. There just doesn’t seem to be too many good options as of now.