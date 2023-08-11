“Told him how much Magic Johnson gave”: Spike Lee got Michael Jordan to save his $33,000,000 ‘Malcolm X’ Project with the perfect nudge

Noted American director Spike Lee directed the 1993 blockbuster Malcolm X. The movie is to date recognized as the best piece of art made on the noted Civil Rights leader. Lee was paid $1 million to make the movie, which ended up costing a total of $33,000,000. However, before he could finish the masterpiece, Spike Lee ran out and ended up splurging all of his salary on the project. He eventually decided to reach out to the likes of Oprah, Magic Johnson, and a range of Black celebrities for help. He called Michael Jordan at the very end, and made a rather provocative comment that ended up getting him a huge bag, according to a 1992 interview shared by the Jordan Rules on Twitter.

Malcolm X was eventually recognized as the best movie ever directed by Spike Lee. Based on the autobiography of the noted Black Muslim leader, the film is considered a huge achievement for overall Black cinema.

Spike Lee made hilarious comment to Michael Jordan while asking for financial help for Malcolm X

Spike Lee revealed in the interview that he had run out of money, which included his $1 million salary before the movie could be completed. This led to a plethora of calls to celebrities such as Oprah, Tracey Chapman, Janet Jackson and Prince.

He reserved the second last call for Magic Johnson, who was also prompt in helping him. Finally, it was Michael Jordan’s turn. Lee not only told him that Magic had written a check, but also told him the exact amount he had given:

“I called Magic and he just said “Spike, what do you need?” Michael doesn’t like to lose tiddlywinks! I told him how much Magic Johnson gave.”

This led to MJ shouting back to ask “Johnson gave how much?” Ever the competitor, Jordan not only decided to help Spike Lee, but also ensured that he topped the LA Lakers legend. Spike Lee revealed that his team never had the $33,000,000 budget that was required to create the film.

Warner Bros. had already cut off his team which led to the plethora of calls to Black celebrities. Thankfully, each of the notable celebs including the likes of Oprah, Prince, MJ, Magic, and even Bill Cosby made their contributions to a landmark film that was destined to speak to the masses.

Spike Lee helped Nike make iconic ad for Jordan

Spike Lee in part has previously thanked the likes of MJ and Magic Johnson for part of the success he received. Back in 1989, Lee worked on the famous “’It’s Gotta Be The Shoes” commercial that helped blow the company up.

MJ had never before acted and agreed to work with Spike on the project. Lee eventually found success as a filmmaker and his relationship with Nike helped him grow.

A lifelong New York Knicks’ fan, Lee’s partnership with the Bulls legend helped him become a notable figure in black cinema. This eventually led to Malcolm X, which proved to be his Magnum Opus.