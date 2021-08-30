“Too bad LeBron James will have to do everything for the Lakers while he simply stands in the corner!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Russell Westbrook shares a video of him making deep threes

Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook reveals a video of him draining deep threes, and NBA Twitter doesn’t know how to react

When it comes to shooting threes, Russell Westbrook has a supreme level of confidence in himself. Sometimes that’s good, because of course you don’t want him to be a shorter Ben Simmons when it matters most. But at the same time, because of that confidence, the player also sometimes ends up taking some really bad shots from beyond the arc.

Last season, to a certain degree he was allowed to do that since he was essentially the primary ball handler. However, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis ahead of him this time around, he’ll be getting far fewer shots. And as part of the big three, he’ going to expected to make most of his shots, day-in ad day-out, no matter where he shoots them from. And it seems even the Brodie himself understands that.

Recently, the Lakers guard posted a video of him practicing his threes in an empty gym. But while that will hype Lakers fans up, the rest of the NBA community had more of a mixed reaction it.

NBA Twitter can’t decide between clowning on or praising Russell Westbrook

Before we say anything else, one thing must be made clear.

Russell Westbrook should be praised here, more than anything else. At the end of the day, he could have just stopped practicing his threes. We all know it really isn’t his forte, and the world even clowns him for it. However, the star still goes alone into a gym just to get his shots up from deep. And for those who haven’t seen the clip in question, take a look at the tweet below.

Russell Westbrook working on his three point shot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9GkxA6EXGC — Russell Westbrook Stan (@WhyNotBr0die) August 28, 2021

It’s a bit hard to tell if the three-point line given there is the NBA three, or one that stands a bit closer to the bucket. But, it seems none of that mattered for NBA Twitter, as it gives us some extreme reactions from both ends of the spectrum. Here are just some of them.

Sad, he will not be getting that shot with LeBron on the floor, instead he will be standing in the corner or by mid court away from the play. 👀 — JisMe (@JisMe20) August 29, 2021

“please don’t be like Ben simmons this year Russ go off” pic.twitter.com/8PRGmSpaGZ — 🤴🏽 (@PrinceFYTB) August 29, 2021

His jumper was never as bad as they made it out to be. He just used to force too many shots. He is getting better at not doing that tho. Anyone who isn’t a Steph, Dame, Trae level shooter who shoots a bunch of shots off the dribble in people’s faces will lower their efficiency. — Veezy D. Mack (@vzdmackWSO) August 29, 2021

Unfortunately he’s doing it without movement and game conditions, plus a three can b at the line …. I can see no scenario when Russell Westbrook is shooting from that deep and that’s the best shot the team can get. Cmon people. 😳😬 — Eddie Lee (@EddieLeeB) August 29, 2021

This is probably a pretty accurate example of how the NBA community feels about Russell Westbrook right now. A big part of it hates how he plays, but there is also another massive section that absolutely adores his playstyle.

So which section of fans will Russ prove right? Is his jumper going to be wet like water? Or is this a Ben Simmons level offseason scam?

Only time will tell.

