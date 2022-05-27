Basketball

“Top Gun released in 1986 and Celtics won an NBA title; could history repeat itself?”: How there may be a correlation between Tom Cruise’s new ‘Maverick’ and Jayson Tatum and company

“Top Gun released in 1986 and Celtics won an NBA title; could history repeat itself?”: How there may be a correlation between Tom Cruise’s new ‘Maverick’ and Jayson Tatum and company
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"So, McLaren senna formula one team?" - F1 Twitter reacts to McLaren adding name of Ayrton Senna to its cars from Monaco GP
Next Article
Chahal wickets in IPL 2022: Yuzi Chahal IPL 2022 wickets and best bowling figures
NBA Latest Post
“Top Gun released in 1986 and Celtics won an NBA title; could history repeat itself?”: How there may be a correlation between Tom Cruise’s new ‘Maverick’ and Jayson Tatum and company
“Top Gun released in 1986 and Celtics won an NBA title; could history repeat itself?”: How there may be a correlation between Tom Cruise’s new ‘Maverick’ and Jayson Tatum and company

The Boston Celtics won the NBA championship in 1986, the same year Tom Cruise starred…