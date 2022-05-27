“With 38 wins, Jayson Tatum has more playoffs success than the Philadelphia 76ers in the last 15 years”: Bizarre stat reveals just how great the Celtics youngster has been so far in his career

With the Celtics’ Game 5 win over the Heat, Jayson Tatum has recorded more playoff wins (38) than the Philadelphia 76ers have in the last 15 years (37)

Despite being only 24-years-old, Jayson Tatum is currently one of the most elite stars in the entire association. In only 5 seasons in the league, JT has racked up a pretty impressive resume – 3 All-Stars and 2 All-NBA teams.

The former Duke Blue Devil is one of the very few players in the league who has consistently managed to improve his numbers from the previous season since he got drafted back in 2017.

Jayson Tatum is one of the only few stars who has managed to improve his numbers (points, rebounds, and assists) year after year 👀 pic.twitter.com/0suUwJ2yRk — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) May 15, 2022

Despite being so young, Tatum has managed to find success in the postseason as well. Since setting foot in the NBA, the 6-foot-8 forward has qualified for the playoffs every time, making it to the ECF twice already.

Jayson Tatum has made more ECF appearances than the Philadelphia 76ers have made in the last 21 years

As the Celtics’ won Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, JT recorded his 38th playoff win. His 38 wins in the postseason are more than the Sixers’ wins in the last 15 years.

If Tatum wins the chips that 4 playoff series won in one season…Embid has won 4 series total his entire career — 2Libras🇩🇴 (@2_libras) May 26, 2022

Putting up a solid 22.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists (26.9/6.3/6 in these playoffs) in the postseason, Jayson manages to elevate his game when it matters the most.

Tatum is now merely one win away from leading the Cs to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance since the 2010 season. Ime Udoka’s boys will hope to finish off the ECF series at the TD Garden on Friday.