Tracy McGrady Lists His Top 5 Scorers All-Time, Leaves Out LeBron James

‘Who are the greatest scorers of all time?’ While this question may not be as divisive as the GOAT debate, it is still a very tough question to answer. However, when Tracy McGrady was asked this recently, he did not take a long time to answer. And while his list of five players is certainly solid, he shockingly left out LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

Speaking to GQ, the Houston Rockets legend named Michael Jordan right off the bat to start his list of five top bucket-getters in NBA history. McGrady soon rattled off four other similarly solid picks,

“Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, T-Mac [Tracy McGrady]!”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were a lock for this list. In fact, if T-Mac failed to include these two greats, many may have discounted the list entirely.

Of course, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, and the maker of the list himself aren’t too far behind either. With 7 scoring titles among them, these three could likely be the lead scorers on any team in NBA history.

However, it does feel almost criminal to omit Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James from this list. After all, he has so many impressive achievements related to scoring in the NBA.

The 39-year-old was the first player to have passed not just the 6000 and 7000, but also the 8000 points mark for playoff points in the league. Additionally, he was also the first to pass 39,000 and 40,000 career points in the regular season.

And of course, as mentioned earlier, he also has racked up the most career points in the history of the league. So, needless to say, his scoring repertoire is far from shabby.

However, despite these facts and figures, Tracy McGrady decided to pick Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, and himself over The King. As one may foresee, this is not something that will go down very well with LeBron fans on social media.

Still, whether or not McGrady was wrong for his picks depends more on the person you ask, rather than any kind of objective logic. And so, while LeBron James was most certainly a candidate for this list, it’s extremely difficult to fault the former player for omitting the Lakers superstar from his own list.