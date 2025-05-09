“Who’s Not a Dunker”: Despite Playing Alongside LeBron James, JR Smith Claims No One is Even Close to Kyrie Irving

JR Smith was somewhat of a journeyman throughout his 16-year career, although he had a plethora of memorable moments for each of his first four NBA homes. While he never spent more than five seasons with one team, Smith was instead presented with another opportunity – a chance to play with a future Hall of Fame talent wherever he went.

Smith helped lead several franchises back to relevance, playing alongside the likes of Chris Paul with the New Orleans Hornets and Carmelo Anthony with both the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. The former Sixth Man of the Year then helped LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love win Cleveland the city’s first NBA Championship.

The tail end of his career was less-than-stellar, but Smith was able to tag along for the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 title in his final season, where he played in just six games. Still, he was once again playing alongside Hall of Famers in James and Anthony Davis. So when Melo asked Smith whether Irving was his most gifted teammate, it was an intriguing question.

After acknowledging how weird it was to have his longtime All-Star teammate ask this about someone else, Smith was quick to crown Irving with that title. “I think he’s the most gifted offensive player I’ve played with,” the 39-year-old shared on 7 PM in Brooklyn.

“I think Kyrie’s the only player I’ve ever seen that can score at every level with either hand,” Smith continued. “Like I feel like he can shoot left-handed. I’ve seen it. Shoot left-hand threes. I’ve seen him shoot left-hand middies… He’s the best non-dominant and dominant finisher I’ve ever seen in my life. Who can’t dunk … Like, I’m saying who’s not a dunker.”

While Carmelo never had the chance to play alongside Irving throughout his own Hall of Fame career, the former forward still had high praise for the Mavs star’s grace with the ball in his hands. “It’s great players who played this game forever that can’t do [what Kyrie does]. That’s the best of the best of the best that cannot do nearly what that man can do,” Melo responded.

Kyrie has long been praised by his peers for his ball-handling and finishing wizardry. The 33-year-old has also drawn in several fans-turned-NBA players in recent years, including Anthony Edwards, who gushed about the nine-time All-Star during his Timberwolves’ Christmas Day matchup with Dallas last year.

“It was tough, man. You know, Kyrie’s the— to me—he’s the greatest point guard, man. So anytime he gets going, it’s tough to stop him, man,” Edwards said after Minnesota’s Christmas Day victory. “He knows he’s my favorite point guard of all time. So, it’s always a battle.”

Both former and current NBA stars clearly have a great respect for Kyrie Irving, who has made a mark on the game in his own right by putting a modern spin on Allen Iverson’s unstoppable shot-creation. Some would even argue Kyrie has surpassed AI in the ball-handling department. Regardless, it’s apparent that Kyrie has already solidified himself as a legend among his peers.