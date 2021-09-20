“Tracy McGrady was the first person to score 50 points on me”: Carmelo Anthony talks about having to match up against the Magic legend

Carmelo Anthony admits that Tracy McGrady was the first player to have scored 50 points on his team and calls him an underrated player.

Saying Tracy McGrady was an extremely underrated player is an opinion that has been beaten to death at this point but it doesn’t mean that it isn’t, more or less, the truth. T-Mac would go on to average 24+ points per game from the 2001 season to the 2007 season, with his undeniable peak being the time where he averaged an absurd 32.1 points for the Orlando Magic in ‘03.

The way in which Tracy McGrady scored points was something basketball wasn’t all too used to. He was one of the pioneers of the pull-up 3-pointer as he’d effortlessly walk into triples, leaving no time to react for the opposing defenses. Other than this, McGrady had everything from fadeaways to tomahawk dunks in his offensive arsenal.

Unfortunate injuries to his shoulder and back merely 10 years into his career had Tracy McGrady go from a superstar to an afterthought in a few seasons’ time.

Tracy McGrady was the first to give Carmelo Anthony 50 points.

Carmelo Anthony talked to GaryVee some time back on Instagram Live and the two delved into Tracy McGrady and how good he was during his peak years. They both agreed that McGrady was an underappreciated star and Melo even revealed that Tracy was the first to ever drop 50 on him or any team he had been on.

“I played against T-Mac. That was the first time I saw someone score 50 points. Ever. So for me to be a part of that, and I know people are going to be like, ‘Oh McGrady gave Melo 50,’ nah he didn’t give me 50. For me, he was one of my most favorite players to watch.”

The game in particular that Carmelo is referring to is the time Tracy McGrady scored 51 points on the Denver Nuggets in a losing effort.