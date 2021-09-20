“Shaquille O’Neal, you can’t do this to me!”: When the Lakers legend convinced Denzel Washington to recite his iconic ‘King Kong’ monologue from ‘Training Day’

Shaquille O’Neal once convinced Denzel Washington to recite his ‘King Kong ain’t got sh*t on me’ speech on NBAonTNT.

Being a superstar in the NBA usually results in that player rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s biggest names. Shaquille O’Neal is no different as he’s, not only got some big name friends in the industry, but has actually been a part of it too with movies like ‘Kazaam’ from 1996 and ‘Uncle Drew’ from 2018 where he starred alongside Kyrie Irving.

Denzel Washington is someone, at least publicly, Shaquille O’Neal hadn’t really interacted with at length. However, in a 2018 segment on ‘Inside the NBA’ on NBAonTNT, the decorated actor took to the show to talk about various things ranging from his new movie ‘Equalizer 2’ to the happenings within the league at the time.

During this segment, Shaq got Denzel to do one of his most iconic lines from Training Day; a line that isn’t just iconic in in that movie but is one of the greatest that cinema has ever heard.

Denzel Washington recites Alonzo’s line to Shaquille O’Neal.

Actors usually don’t tend to continually recite their lines from previous movies as it could get a bit repetitive and exhausting. Somehow, Shaquille O’Neal convinced Denzel Washington to say his ‘Kin Kong ain’t got s**t on me’ line from 2001’s ‘Training Day’.

“I’m putting cases on all you, you’ll be playing basketball in Pelican Bay when I’m through with you. 23 hour lockdown, you think you can do this to me? Shaq, you think you can do this to me?”

It was definitely great to see Denzel incorporate Shaquille O’Neal into his monologue. Safe to say that the legendary actor pleased a whole lot of ‘Training Day’ fans by quoting Alonzo 17 years later.