Trae Young Claps Back at Pistons’ Social Media Following Cheeky Dig at His ‘Take Y’all A** Home’ Remark

Nov 8, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) moves the ball up court next to Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Some athletes embrace being a villain in the league as it helps fuel the fire inside them. Trae Young is that kind of a player at times. While he loves being an antagonist to the New York Knicks fans, the Atlanta Hawks star recently found himself in a war of words against the Detroit Pistons’ social media.

Advertisement

The Pistons faced the Hawks in a home game yesterday. Young dropped 35 points with two rebounds and 13 assists in his 41 minutes on the floor, but the Pistons ended up taking the game.

After the conclusion of the contest, the Pistons’ X account posted, “Booooo, take y’all *** home,” taking a dig at the visiting team. The remark didn’t sit well with Young. However, he responded in a humorous way, “When I talk I be giving em captions.”

“When I talk I be giving em captions”😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 9, 2024

The reason why the post from the Pistons’ handle stung him so much was because it’s a reference to his remarks to the Knicks fans two days ago. When the Hawks played the Knicks at the State Farm Arena, they registered a 121-116 win against the visitors. Young dropped 23-6-10 to help edge out the Knicks.

During his on-court interview after the win, Young mocked the Knicks fans inside the arena. He said, “I hope the New York fans find their way to the exit real, real quick… Boo! Take y’all a** home.”

He wouldn’t have thought that his own words would be used to mock him two days later. But that’s a part of the game.

i respect this pic.twitter.com/VPPzNXrn91 — Dan Favale (@danfavale) November 7, 2024

More importantly, Young enjoys being in this position. It helps him thrive under pressure because he has the responsibility to take his team to the other side. So, keep a close eye on the next Pistons-Hawks game as we might get to witness a Trae Young special.