Trae Young ‘Talk Tuah’: Why Is ‘Hawk Tuah’ Star Haliey Welch Campaigning For ATL Star To Appear On Her Podcast?

Haliey Welch has made a career off of two words she uttered during an on-street interview. Months after captitalizing off her instantaneous fame and launching her ‘Talk Tuah’ podcast, she’s taken to her socials to recruit Atlanta Hawks Star, Trae Young, to come on her podcast.

Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch has endorsed Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks for the 2024/25 season Will Trae show up on Talk Tuah?#WeMove pic.twitter.com/5rHCJEhiqL — Karce (@Karsonnnn) October 25, 2024

The reasoning behind why he chose Young as her first NBA star to come onto her podcast is simpler than most fans realize. ‘Hawk Tuah’ were the two words that launched Welch into a stratosphere of superstardom. ‘Hawk’ being a major part of this phrase, it was only right to campaign for the best Atlanta basketball player since 2018.

Along with her wanting the sharpshooting point guard on her platform, she’s also sworn her allegiance to ATL basketball. Hailing from Belfast, Tennessee, it’s interesting to see her ditch her home state team, the Memphis Grizzlies, for Atlanta but of course, this is a marketing strategy so it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Young, who is quite active on his socials, is yet to respond to Welch. Given the NSFW topics that get spoken about on ‘Talk Tuah’, it would be interesting to see if he even gets back to her, let alone makes an appearance.

Trae Young has his own podcast

Young isn’t unfamiliar with the podcast game. He launched his own show ‘From The Point’ in June of 2023. While he hasn’t been all too regular with his uploads, he’s had a litany of NBA superstars on his platform over the past 16 months.

Player podcasts are becoming more common as the seasons go by. While on Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner’s pod, he would go on to explain why he started his own in a space that’s inching towards becoming quite crowded.

“Try to have a platform where I can like- I’m not necessarily going to let certain things slide no more. There’s been a lot of stories and things said about me that just aren’t true.”

The media can often misconstrue what a player says or means during his postgame pressers or simple interviews. Controlling your own narrative is the basis behind players wanting to have their own platform to speak on topics that aren’t being covered by mainstream media while also clarifying any misconceptions about themselves that have been perpetuated across socials.