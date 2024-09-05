Trey Murphy Is a “Klay Thompson Level Shooter” Claims ESPN’s Zach Lowe While Rooting for a Starting Spot

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) passes the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Pelicans made a big splash this offseason and acquired Dejounte Murray in a trade with the Hawks. While most believe the star guard was brought in to fill the void that Brandon Ingram’s potential exit would leave on offense, Zach Lowe feels the team already has a terrific replacement for the forward in Trey Murphy.

Advertisement

On The Lowe Post podcast, the league insider compared the 24-year-old’s shooting ability to Mavericks superstar Klay Thompson. He added that he had expected the team to trade Ingram before the 2024-25 season commenced, paving the way for Murphy to become a starter. Lowe said,

“People treat him almost like a Klay Thompson-level shooter, and how close people play him. He’s smart at leveraging that sort of pressurized defense for driving opportunities… I said all last year that Trey Murphy III has to start for the Pelicans in 2024-25… If Brandon Ingram is traded, what does Trey Murphy scaling on offense look like?… I am curious to see what’s next in the offensive development.”

“If Brandon Ingram is traded, what does Trey Murphy scaling up on offense look like?… Maybe its using him as a screener more… This is already a really good role player… I am curious to see what’s next in the offensive development” — Zach Lowe on Trey Murphy pic.twitter.com/rmJ0jA5kKu — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) September 5, 2024

Murphy is a stellar floor-spacer. Last season, he shot 37.8% on catch-and-shoot opportunities from beyond the arc, and 38.7% on pull-up three-pointers. While those numbers are slightly off what Thompson managed in his prime, they are close.

His three-point percentage dropped last season, but he also played fewer minutes. Perhaps with more game time alongside the team’s starters, he could get back above the 40% mark. One of the major gripes with Murphy is his inconsistent defense, which Lowe believes is a major hindrance in his quest to become a starter. He said,

“Defensively, [Murphy]’s got to reach another level… He’s got to get a little more stable on defense.”

Last season, the forward had a defensive rating of 114, which isn’t terrible, but also not promising for a player looking to earn a spot in the Pelicans’ starting lineup. However, the potential upside on offense could make up for what he lacks on the defensive end.

Assuming the team is unable to trade Ingram or gets a starting quality forward in a deal for the 27-year-old, Murphy will likely come off the bench for at least another season. However, an injury to one of their forwards or Ingram leaving the team for picks and role players could push him into the starting lineup.

It’s unclear whether the Pelicans would follow through on Lowe’s suggestion. However, Murphy being a key asset to the team is irrefutable.