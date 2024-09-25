“TRUTH Is Always Revealed”: Kyrie Irving Calls Out NYC Covid Policy Architect Responsible for Him Missing Nets Home Games

During the Covid pandemic, the city of New York adopted certain Covid policies to ensure the safety of NBA players and other people during games. The architect of the policy, Dr. Jay Varma, was caught on tape bragging about how his policy restricted Kyrie Irving from playing home games with the Brooklyn Nets at the time.

The footage recorded from a hidden camera has now gone viral on the Internet. In the clip, Dr. Varma can be heard saying, “Because of the vaccine mandates that I passed, he was not allowed to play.”

The clip caught Kyrie’s attention as well and the veteran NBA guard decided to call Varma out on social media.

Kyrie reposted the clip and wrote, “GOD is truly the greatest and the TRUTH is always revealed in the light. I am grateful I am not alone on this mission. “Rise up out of the ashes no matter what” Hélà.”

The Mavericks star believes that the admission from Dr. Varma regarding his policy, and also the underground parties that he admitted to attending during Covid exposes the agenda against him and others like him.

The Nets suffered in Irving’s absence and the messy situation also led to James Harden demanding a trade to Philadelphia. It’s slowly getting clearer that Kyrie was not responsible for that debacle in Brooklyn.