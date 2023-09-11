“Turn into Michael Jordan”: JJ Redick Breaks Down Why Ridiculing Team USA Players For World Cup Defeat is Unfair with Dennis Schroder’s Example

JJ Redick has one of the most insightful basketball podcasts on the planet. The NBA sharpshooter has competed against most of the modern-day greats in his 15-year-long NBA career. In a recent episode of the Old Men and Three podcast, JJ addressed issues surrounding the United States’s fourth-place finish in the recent FIBA World Cup,2023. The 3-point savant pointed to the example of Dennis Schroder to solidify his point as to why ‘bashing’ the USA FIBA squad was ‘unjustified’. JJ explained that the players in the USA squad often have to make ‘sacrifices’ and play smaller roles than they are used to. However, NBA players of foreign nationality often get to play much bigger roles in their national team. This difference in roles and responsibilities is where players often derive their motivation.

Advertisement

Redick’s video was in response to the online hate that the USA men’s national team received for their fourth-place finish at the FIBA 2023 World Cup. The fourth-place finish was even worse as the USA lost to Canada in the third-place match, with a score of 127-118 in favor of Canada.

JJ Redick explains why USA team ‘haters’ are unjustified

In the recent episode of the Old Men and Three Podcast, JJ Redick provides his insightful analysis of the ongoing situation with the USA Mens Team’s fourth-place finish at the FIBA 2023 World Cup. JJ also found the criticism and bashing of the team ‘unjustified’. Using Coach K’s words to solidify his point, JJ said:

Advertisement

“When these guys (foreign players) play for their national team, they turn into Michael Jordan“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OldManAndThree/status/1701289248425648159?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Additionally, the First Take analyst even provided some important reasoning for this phenomenon. Redick told his co-host:

“We ask our guys to sacrifice. To take smaller roles on the national team. Compare that to your overseas player. You’re a guy that’s coming off the catch-and-shoot, the only thing you’re going to do is play the two-man game with Julius Randall. Now you’re on the national team, we’re running every play for you. Who do you think’s more excited about their role? It is human nature.

Redick beautifully points out the difference in motivation and drive between NBA players who play for Team USA and NBA players of foreign nationality.

Advertisement

Stephen A. Smith claims that USA Basketball stands ‘exposed’

Stephen A. Smith had harsh words for Team USA after their second premature exit from the FIBA World Cup. The First Take host said

“International competition is different, and the USA is exposed, because of the lack of depth, the lack of cohesiveness, etc., etc… compared to some other teams, some other nations. Speaks volumes, and this is the latest example.”

Though often dramatic, Stephen A. isn’t completely wrong. The game around the world has changed. The last three MVP’s of the NBA have been of foreign nationality. Additionally, it would be interesting to see if the United States sends a better and improved squad for the 2024 Olympics.