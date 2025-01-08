Tyler Herro on Celtics Promising to Draft Him: Miami Heat Stole Me With 13th Pick

In his five years with the Miami Heat, Tyler Herro has become a crucial asset. His efforts have contributed majorly to the Heat’s intense rivalry with the Celtics over the past few years and the battles both sides have fought have seen impressive outings from the young guard. However, there was a time when he nearly became a member of Miami’s eternal rivals, the Celtics. In the 2018 NBA Draft, Boston guaranteed that they would draft Herro with the 14th pick but Miami rewrote history by selecting Herro with the 13th pick.

Herro made a guest appearance on The OGs Show with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. During his conversation with the former Heat greats, he provided details about his pre-draft experience. Miami was a dream destination for Herro but there was uncertainty whether they would draft him. He said,

“I was set on Miami months prior before the draft. It was just like a dream to go to Miami. On draft night the Celtics had the 14th pick and they had already guaranteed me the pick for the most part. And then Miami took me right before at 13, so it was a blessing.”

Tyler Herro says the Boston Celtics guaranteed they would draft him, but the Miami Heat swooped in and took him instead ( @theOGsShow / https://t.co/LGOr6FnjEm) pic.twitter.com/RRNe2ntFvd — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 8, 2025

Herro’s dreams came true once the Heat drafted him. Not only because his goals of reaching the NBA became a reality but the 6-foot-5 guard grew up a Heat fan. Before the draft, Herro had his mind set on playing in Miami once he saw where they were in the order. Moreover, he felt extremely blessed to be able to join the Heat organization.

Herro was a huge Heat fan

Miami was Tyler Herro’s favorite team during his adolescent years due to his fandom of LeBron James but his allegiance began even before LeBron donned the Heat jersey.

“I had my own room, I had an all-white wall and my parents had a painter come through and paint the whole wall the Miami Heat logo,” Herro said. The 24-year-old dreamed of suiting up for the Heat during his childhood whenever he stared at the painting of the logo in his room. Years later, his dream came true.

Herro not only is a member of the Heat but he is arguably the team’s best player. He is averaging career highs in the major statistical categories, including leading the team in scoring. His contributions this season have elevated him into the discussion of those deserving of an All-Star appearance. An accolade that will only further uplift his status within the team he always dreamt of playing for.