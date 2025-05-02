Dwyane Wade Reveals He Had 0 Faith In Tyler Herro And Bam Adebayo’s Heat

Dwayne Wade recently spoke on his podcast about the Miami Heat’s series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He spoke on Tyler Herro’s comments and referenced a past interaction he had with Bam Adebayo as well. But ultimately, he said he always knew his former team would get swept by the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

To be fair, the Heat had a tall task in round one as an eight seed against the Cavs. They got off to a rough start, getting down 3-0 in the series, losing each game by a wide margin. But after a blowout in Game 3, Herro made headlines by saying his team wouldn’t go down 4-0 and get swept.

It was then that Wade said he knew his former team was cooked.

“When I heard Tyler Herro say, ‘We will not get swept,’ I was like, y’all are already swept,” Wade stated.

The remarks made Wade’s co-hosts burst out in laughter. They also agreed that when they read the quotes that they knew the Heat were in over their heads.

Wade also had some quotes to throw back Bam Adebayo’s way as well.

“I’ve got to talk to my brother Bam. My little brother. Because we sat right here when UD was here, we were on a FaceTime with Bam right here. Bam said he wants that smoke. And I said right back on that FaceTime, ‘You don’t want that Cleveland smoke!’ Well, y’all got smoked,” Wade joked.

This is interesting given Wade’s connection to the Heat and his love for Bam and Herro. But it goes to show how analytical, unbiased, and fair Wade is. He was able to put aside his favorites and just see how good and better the Cavs are than the Heat.

Tyler Herro’s comments on Jimmy Butler

In a now deeply reported piece by The Athletic, Herro was quoted as saying that he needed Jimmy Butler to win following their Game 2 loss. But later, he clarified that the question was taken out of context and that he would never say he needs somebody else to win.

“The question was asked as if it was February or January or December when that stuff was going on,” Herro clarified. “I don’t care if we were 0-82, I would never come out and say I need someone else to win. That’s just my personality; that’s who I am as a competitor. I think I can do it, obviously, with my teammates and my coaching staff.”

Tyler Herro on the comments with the athletic article about needing Jimmy Butler to win “I don’t care if we were 0-82 I would never come out and say I need someone else to win” pic.twitter.com/pZvj9opAOw — Heat Culture (@HeatCulture13) April 30, 2025

Herro also took to his Instagram story to clear up any confusion that was misrepresentation in the quotes following the Game 2 loss. Either way, it certainly wasn’t the best way to answer the question. Hopefully, he learned his lesson.

Now the Heat go into an offseason filled with question marks. Wade has even said that people around him have been asking him what the team plans to do because of his close ties. But he said he has no clue. It was a tumultuous season from start to finish, with the Butler drama headlining it all. Miami is probably just happy that the season is over, so to put them out of their misery for a little while.