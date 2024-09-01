Tyrese Haliburton Spent His Entire ‘$200,000 Paycheck’ on a Rare Watch

NBA athletes live a lavish life. With millions of dollars coming in every year, they develop a taste for luxury that’s afforded by very few people in the world. One of the biggest attractions for rich people in the last few decades has been watches and Tyrese Haliburton isn’t a stranger to that trend.

In fact, the 24-year-old once spent his entire $200,000 paycheck on a rare watch, which was also his dream watch for a long time. During an appearance on GQ Sports‘ ’10 Essentials’ series, a month ago, Haliburton revealed the things he couldn’t live without.

After mentioning the Bible, his shoes, a white t-shirt, and his gaming setup, the Pacers guard stated that he couldn’t live without his collection of watches and jewelry.

While filming the segment, he was wearing a Cartier Crash on his wrist. Haliburton shared the story behind how he bought that watch.

“I recently got into watches, over the last two years. So, I’ve got a Cartier Crash on right now. This is like my dream watch. After the in-season tournament, we got that little bonus, spent it all on this watch.”

The Pacers were finalists in the tournament and were beaten by the Lakers. Players on the winning team received $500,00 each, whereas the runner-ups received $200,000 each.

Although he lost that series, there was something great that came out of it for Haliburton. He showed another Cartier from his collection, along with a Rolex, and a couple of his logo chains in gold and white gold.

Haliburton’s dream watch is a collector’s piece as well as a style statement that’s owned by several high-profile celebrities.

Other celebrities who have been spotted wearing a Cartier Crash

While the brand Cartier, which has been in operation since 1847, is a style statement on its own, the Cartier Crash is a unique watch to come out of the company. The luxury watch is known for its unusual dial and organic shape which attracts a lot of celebrities worldwide. The Cartier Crash sells for between $195,000 and $275,000 apiece.

Notable people like Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Tyler The Creator, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and the NBA’s very own, LeBron James have also been seen in possession of the unique timepiece.

Even though Haliburton has a long road ahead of him before he gets as big as the mentioned names, he can sit on the same list with them because of his exotic taste in watches.