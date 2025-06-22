ESPN Insider Reveals Secret to Tyrese Haliburton and Co. Winning Game 7

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton are on the verge of winning one of the most improbable and storied NBA titles in the history of the league. A team that had a losing record at the turn of the calendar year has the OKC Thunder seemingly on the ropes. Going into a pressure-packed Game 7, the stress is all on the one seed. And ESPN’s Tim Bontemps thinks the Pacers can get it done if they just follow some key strategies.

Game 6 was a bit of a statement win for Indiana, much like Game 3. After going down 10-4 early, they went on a 21-7 run and never relinquished the lead. But the most surprising part was how many turnovers they forced. With a shocking 21 turnovers, it was the Pacers who gave the Thunder a taste of their own medicine.

Now, going into Game 7, all of the pressure is on OKC. If Indiana loses, it’s what was always supposed to happen. But if the Thunder lose, it’ll go down as one of the best teams to ever blow a chance at a title. In a sense, the Pacers have nothing to lose.

However, it’s been tough for Indiana to play well on the road this series. They, like the Thunder, have struggled to shoot well and take care of the ball. So, here are some keys that NBA analyst Tim Bontemps thinks the Pacers need to do going into Game 7.

“The first thing they need to do, Hannah, is they need to get in front at all in Oklahoma City, which they basically have not done through the first three games of this series,” Bontemps told Hannah Storm of ESPN’s Sportscenter. “Through 144 minutes in three games played here in Oklahoma City, the Pacers have led for exactly 3 of them.”

Those moments with a lead came at various points in the early portion of Game 2, and the very end of Game 1 when Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winner. It’s clear that Indiana has been dominated on the road in the series. But they’ve found moments of life, and were able to steal a game like they have all postseason behind one.

Speaking of Haliburton, Bontempts also believes he needs to be the engine of the offense and have a strong game.

“They also need Tyrese Haliburton playing on this calf strain to play like he did in Game 6. He obviously had that incredible highlight with Pascal Siakam late in the first half. They need Haliburton to be the engine of their offense, to be aggressive shooting the ball. When he’s hitting threes, they look a lot better,” Bontemps said.

It’s no secret that when Haliburton plays well, the Pacers win. When he’s scored 20+ points in the regular and postseason, Indiana is 26-3. It’s a wild stat that has been consistent with the team’s success.

Additionally, Bontempts thinks Siakam needs to keep doing what he’s doing. “They obviously need Siakam, who’s been their most consistent scorer, to continue to be an elite performer for them,” he added.

Many see Haliburton as he face of Indiana’s franchise. But it’s hard to deny that their best scorer and all-around player as of now is Siakam. With his size and length, he can do things that not many can do on the court. He also has championship experience and pedigree coming from the Toronto Raptors.

However, perhaps the most unexpected player we didn’t think we’d be talking about in this series, Bontemps, also thinks could be a key to victory.

“They also need TJ McConnell, who had a huge game in Game 5, had 13 points in the 3rd quarter alone, helping bring Indiana back into the game. They need him and the bench to play really well. In five of the six games in this series, the team that’s led in bench scoring has won the game. Indiana’s bench is a huge part of what they do. If McConnell can have a big game tomorrow, the Pacers have a chance to win. And, amazingly, McConnell could maybe even be series MVP.”

The Pacers need their bench to play well and continue to be a huge part of their game, with T.J. McConnell in particular. It’s wild that he’s become a factor in the series as a career journeyman. But he’s undeniable at this point. McConnell’s ability to get into the lane and hit tough, contested jumpers has been essential in the series.

If the Pacers and Haliburton can follow these keys, Bontemps believes they can steal Game 7 on the road. It would be shocking if it happened. Everyone counted Indiana out after they lost Game 5. But now, they’re back from the dead and ready to haunt the dreams of every OKC player and fan for years to come.