Tyrese Haliburton’s Father John Issued a Strong Message to Brian Windhorst Ahead of Game 3 of NBA Finals

Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Is anyone having more fun in these NBA playoffs than John Haliburton? This man trash-talked Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell, tap-danced on the Knicks’ grave, got suspended and came back, all while his son has upended everything we thought about how this postseason would go. We’re two Pacers wins away from seeing him lift Adam Silver off the ground in a bear hug.

Question his methods all you like, but anybody would love to have a father as supportive as John Haliburton. He shows up to every game (that he’s allowed to, of course), and has reveled in every one of his son’s clutch shots and big wins. He was there in the tunnel after his son hit another game-winner in Game 1 of the Finals to congratulate him.

On Sportscenter with Scott Van Pelt last night, Brian Windhorst revealed a pointed message John Halliburton had for him before the Pacers went out and painted a masterpiece against the Thunder in Game 3. As has often been the case in the past few weeks, the elder Hali was right yet again.

Hali’s dad to Windy before the game tonight: “Do not bet against my son” pic.twitter.com/SWqybqByyd — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) June 12, 2025

After the win last night, the Pacers are now 5-0 this postseason following a loss. This win was perhaps the most surprising, because after the Thunder handled them rather easily in Game 2 to tie the series at a game apiece, many people expected OKC to assert their superiority the rest of the way and win the series.

If it wasn’t clear before, it definitely is now. The Pacers are in this to win it, and Haliburton is a huge reason why. He answered critics who called on him to be more aggressive by putting up 22 points, 9 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Pacers overcome a five-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter.

Both Haliburtons have been stars of the playoffs

Tyrese has had to answer for his dad’s behavior at times, but his play proves that it hasn’t distracted him in the slightest. He joked with his dad before the game as he dapped him up, telling him, “You outta pocket for them jeans,” when he met him at his courtside seat. He even repeated that line to ESPN’s Jorge Sedano when he was interviewed after the game.

Were the jeans that bad that they deserved so much attention? I’m no fashionista, but I have to agree with the younger Haliburton. This is quite the look for a man over 50. John’s pants look like they started life as a quilt before being repurposed, with patches and loose threads everywhere.

Nevertheless, Tyrese’s play has given John license to show off and show out. When you’re confident enough to grab Brian Windhorst before the game, wearing “outta pocket” jeans is nothing. If the Pacers go on to win the whole thing, we’re going to need a dedicated camera on him during the parade.