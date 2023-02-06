“Different Women Have Different Fantasies!”: When Magic Johnson Gleefully Revealed His Infinite Se*ual Escapades

Back in the 1980s several figures made headlines in basketball. Julius Erving, Larry Bird, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to name a few. But, none were as popular as Magic Johnson.

Magic was the face of the NBA. The 6’9″ guard was a prodigy. Playing for the LA Lakers, he was one of the league’s first real superstars.

His skills on the court aside, Johnson was quite a well-known figure off the hardwood. Especially with the ladies, with whom he has a “lot” of experience.

Magic Johnson once spoke about some of his se**al escapades in an interview

Magic Johnson was notorious for being popular with women. The man was infamous for sleeping around and his promiscuous nature is well documented.

In fact, the five-time NBA Champion was quite vocal about it. He even appeared in an interview back in 1992 detailing some of the se**al experiences he had had. Including s*x in an elevator and in an office room.

“Yeah, different women have different fantasies and you want to make sure they reach their fantasies. That was my thing,” said Magic. When asked about the office incident, he continued, “You know there’s always a look about a woman that you can tell…something about to happen. She gave that look and I said, “Nuh-uh! Not here,” and she said, “Yeah here! Don’t have any panties on so let’s go.” But, you know, that was the first time I ever had s*x and was sweating at the same time. My eyes are over here and not on the person I’m having s*x with. Believe me!”

It certainly was an eye-opening interview. One that shed light on some of the behavior that led to Johnson’s unfortunate contraction of the HIV infection.

Magic was forced to retire from professional basketball after discovering he was HIV-positive

In 1991, the world was shocked upon learning that Magic Johnson had HIV. The Laker legend announced the same in an interview where he also officially retired from the sport of basketball.

On this day 25 years ago, Magic Johnson announced his retirement from the Lakers after testing positive for HIV. pic.twitter.com/Tvtl4p4RS7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2016

It was a tragic day for NBA fans around the world. But, Magic fought and survived and is now an activist, spreading awareness about the virus.

