Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 2 Injury Leads to Celtics Getting ‘Chicken Caesar’ by ESPN Analyst

During Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton walked out of the court with three minutes left in the third quarter. Earlier in the quarter, he had landed awkwardly while guarding Jayson Tatum and picked up a hamstring injury that ruled him out for the rest of the game. Subsequently, the Celtics’ route to a 2-0 lead in the series became even easier.

The Pacers centerpiece’s injury could end Indiana’s hopes to come back in the Conference Finals. While alluding to Hali’s injury, ESPN Analyst Jay Williams brought up some food imagery to predict that the Boston Celtics would breeze past the Pacers now. On ESPN’s “Get Up”, the NBA analyst called the series a wrap.

“The reality is that this series is a Chicken Caesar, wrap it up. Without Tyrese Haliburton playing on the court, as he manufactures, even with a hamstring injury, just wrap it up,” Jay Will told Alan Hahn and Mike Greenberg.

Haliburton also injured his chest after bumping against Jaylen Brown earlier in the game. So there’s a good chance that the Pacers will be unable to avail a fully healthy Tyrese Haliburton for the rest of the series. And that to Jay Williams is a ‘Chicken Caesar, wrap it up’.

The 42-year-old also pointed out how the Celtics have repeatedly caught a break as their opponents have missed key players throughout the postseason. He cited the example of the Miami Heat missing Jimmy Butler in the first round and then the Cavs not having Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen in the following round.

Therefore, for Williams, after Haliburton’s injury, the situation is tailor-made for the Celtics to go into the NBA Finals and win it all after a long rest. “No excuses for the Boston Celtics, everything is set up for them to win a world championship on a silver platter,” Williams added.

The ESPN analyst’s expectations for a Celts’ championship aren’t off-base since they will be much fresher compared to the team entering the NBA Finals beating out the competition in the much deeper Western Conference. Apart from Williams, his colleague Brian Windhorst also believes that the Celtics have a great shot at winning it all.

Write Celtics off at your own peril

Before the ECF series against the Pacers, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst relayed that folks are underestimating Boston. He alluded to their prolific defensive and offensive playoff performances despite missing Porzingis. The 46-year-old warned squads that they shouldn’t write off the Celtics.

“Boston is ranked No. 2 in offense and No. 3 in defense in the playoffs despite missing star center Kristaps Porziņģis. Yet, people are abandoning the Celtics as title contenders. Their postseason opponents (the Miami Heat and the Cavaliers) had injury issues, but the Celtics had little trouble against them. Ignore them at your own risk,” Windhorst expressed on ESPN.com.

The Celtics have huge expectations placed on them since they are likely going to make their second finals in three years. They have a loaded starting lineup with four ball-handlers who can initiate offense at an elite level, while also supplying A-1 defense. However, if they don’t win a championship, then their season will be considered a disappointment.