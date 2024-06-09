Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Jade Gives Fans a Sneak Peak of Her Vacation With ‘Boo’ in Turks and Caicos

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With the Indiana Pacers out of championship contention, All-Star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton is off, living his best life during the offseason. While the official NBA offseason won’t kick off till June 30, that hasn’t stopped Hali from taking a few extra days off to relax and rejuvenate.

The 24-year-old star is currently vacationing at the Turks and Caicos Islands along with his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones. The two have been together since his time at Iowa and have remained strong, since then.

Jade shared a picture of the two sitting on a surfboard, where Jones can be seen kissing Tyrese’s cheek and the Pacers star grinning from ear to ear. She captioned the image, “My boo”.

Haliburton shared the same Jade’s post to his official Instagram account, as well, with two heart emojis. She has numerous pictures with the NBA star on her Instagram and is often seen in the comments section.

His comments can also be seen under posts where it’s just Jade in the frame, which only shows the amount of love and admiration he has for her.

Who is Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend?

Hali made a name for himself while playing for the Iowa State Cyclones during college. He broke the single-game assists record in his freshman year and had a breakout sophomore year too. He led his team to a state championship in his senior season.

Jade was a cheerleader during her time at Iowa State and that is how the two got to know each other. The couple have been dating one another since 2019. She is currently a practicing teacher at Walcott Elementary School in Iowa while Haliburton is now the cornerstone of the Pacers franchise.

Apart from sharing pictures with her boyfriend on social media, Jade has kept her personal life private. When Haliburton’s high school decided to retire his jersey, she shared a post on her official Instagram with the caption, “I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader.”

As per ClutchPoints, Jones’ posts with Haliburton often reflect words of encouragement and unconditional support for the young guard. The two have been together for about five years and are still going strong, as seen in their recent pictures.