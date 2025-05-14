“It’s the Players’ Fault, Ocho”: Shannon Sharpe Uses NFL Top 100 Analogy to Counter Chad Johnson on Tyrese Haliburton ‘Overrated’ Poll

While the NFL is steadily progressing towards the upcoming 2025 regular season, the NBA Playoffs are in full effect. In the midst of the Indiana Pacers’ sprint towards the Eastern Conference Finals, it was revealed that the team’s star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, was the unfortunate recipient of The Athletic’s “most overrated player” superlative.

Advertisement

The league’s premiere baller, LeBron James, has since come to Haliburton’s defense, going as far as to label those who casted a vote for Haliburton’s name as “lames.” On the most recent episode of the Nightcap podcast, the former Cincinnati Bengal, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, theorized that perhaps no actual players participated in the vote.

However, his Hall of Fame co-host, Shannon Sharpe was quick to dismiss the idea that the vote was simply made up by various members of the press. Likening the poll to that of the NFL Top 100 players list that has been featured every year since 2011, Sharpe was adamant that actual NBA players participated in The Athletic’s poll.

“It’s the players fault, Ocho. Let me ask you a question. So, the NFL, when they say the top 100 players, do you think they are voting? If [NBA players] don’t vote for this, then they’re not voting in the NFL, correct? …Did they have that when you played? Of course they aren’t going to attach their name to it, cause they smiling in the man’s face.”

Thankfully, the Top 100 list is more of a celebration of talent rather than an opportunity for players to take shots at one another. While being snubbed from the list certainly doesn’t feel good, it isn’t necessarily an indictment on one’s career.

Tyreek Hill took home the honor of being voted as the league’s best player in 2024, making him the first wide receiver in the 14-year history of the Top 100 to be recognized as number one. The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback, Lamar Jackson, and one of the NFL’s most prominent rushers, Christian McCaffrey, rounded at the top three.

Flanked by Patrick Mahomes, Myles Garrett, and Chris Jones, the Top 100 list has become an indirect way to help fans establish those pesky who’s who-type debates. While it may not always be the most accurate set of rankings, it’s certainly more player friendly than the aforementioned Athletic poll.

Thankfully, for both Haliburton and the Pacers, the criticisms seemed to provide the perfect amount of fuel to take Indiana to a 3-1 lead over the one seed Cleveland Cavaliers. Considering that the Pacers are now one win away from securing a second-consecutive conference finals appearance, perhaps the 13 participants who voted Haliburton are now wishing that they had kept their opinions to themselves.

Given the current state of the Indianapolis Colts haven’t won a playoff game since 2018, the state of Indiana is certainly grateful for the effort that’s being made by their overrated superstar.