Tyronn Lue Gives 3-Word Response to Preparation Ahead of Upcoming Clippers-Mavericks Playoff Series

Even before Wednesday’s games commenced, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks clinched a spot in the playoff. With merely 2 games remaining before the conclusion of the regular season, the two franchises are set to be the 4th and 5th seeds entering the 2024 postseason. Following the Clippers’ recent loss against the Phoenix Suns, coach Tyronn Lue also revealed that the team has begun their preparations to face Luka Doncic and co. for the entertaining first-round encounter.

The Western Conference standings have witnessed teams constantly changing positions. With three franchises fighting for the #1 seed and three franchises fighting to finish with the #6 seed, the playoff bracket has been changing after every game. However, before tonight’s set of games, the first playoff encounter in either of the conferences has been finalized – the Los Angeles Clippers & the Dallas Mavericks.

After the Los Angeles Clippers’ playoff series against the Mavericks was finalized, Tyronn Lue gave rest to each of the four superstars on his team – Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

After suffering the expected loss, the LA side’s head coach also admitted that preparations for the clash against Jason Kidd’s boys had already begun. Take a look at the post-game conference conversation that Lue had with a reporter:

Reporter: “When do you start preparing for the Dallas Mavericks?” Tyronn Lue: “I’ve already started.”

As of now, the Clippers are placed 4th in the Western Conference. However, they can expect the Mavericks to go hard to win their remaining two games to finish as the #4 seed and acquire the home-court advantage.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers have had a unique rivalry. In the past 5 seasons, the two franchises have faced each other twice already. Having lost both series, Luka Doncic now has Kyrie Irving to help the Mavs snap the Clippers’ win streak.

Irrespective of the result, it’ll be great to see six superstars of the game sharing the hardwood, battling it out in a best-of-seven-game series.