While Riding Career High, Carlos Sainz Deals With Heartbreak

In the form of his life but without a seat for 2025 – this is the plight of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard had to swallow this tough pill after Ferrari decided to sign Lewis Hamilton for 2025 and beyond. This news came as a shock as the 29-year-old was not favored despite his incredible performance in the previous season. He has continued his good work for the Italian team in the current season as well. This is exactly why speaking to the media in Jerez, Carlos Sainz shared his disappointment with the decisions by the Ferrari management.

This decision discouraged Sainz who was enjoying his time racing in the red car. He made this confession during his recent visit to the latest Moto GP event in Jerez, Spain. “I’m having a good start to the season, I’m giving everything,” he confessed to Sky Sports F1 as quoted by SoyMotor. “Life like a roller coaster? I’m up at the moment from a sporting point of view, but a little down because I would have liked to continue with Ferrari.”

The oldest F1 team could not help but jump on the opportunity to associate themselves with Lewis Hamilton. After Charles Leclerc got a new contract extension, Sainz became collateral damage for Ferrari. However, his performances aren’t going to waste. His current form has made him one of the most sought-after drivers on the grid.

Despite having several options, the 29-year-old is waiting to make his decision. He is waiting so he can make an informed choice before committing long-term to a team. The 2026 regulation changes are playing a big role in his decision-making.

The Spaniard does not want to go to a team that will not be competitive enough in a crucial stint of his F1 career. However, despite being deserted by his team, he is staying committed to the Scuderia.

Frederic Vasseur puts his faith in Carlos Sainz to fulfill his contract to the best of his abilities

Carlos Sainz knew he needed to perform well this season to prove his mettle to prospective teams. His appendicitis surgery during the Saudi Arabian GP would have restricted the same. Regardless, Sainz turned up in Australia with a stellar performance to win his third Grand Prix. Following this victory, there were questions asked about Ferrari’s decision to drop the #55 driver.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has been made to answer for this decision every time. He addressed it when speaking to the media after the initial announcement. He said, “I’m fully convinced Carlos will be fully dedicated and fully committed until the last lap and the last corner of the season.”

Vasseur insists the timing of the announcement was early to keep the focus on the current season. This also gives Sainz reasonable time to sort his future out. So, after Melbourne, he shut down the question with, “I’m not going to talk about next year.” as quoted by Planet F1.

The Italian team can’t escape their decision and Sainz’s consistent performance is piling on the pressure. Looking from a different perspective, the early decision might be working as a motivating factor for the 29-year-old.

Sainz wants the best for himself and to do so, he has to showcase he is the best. So far, he’s been able to convince the F1 world of his prowess in a single-seater. Now, the question remains where will the Spaniard end up, given he has multiple options?