Unafraid Of Tampering Allegations, Tyrese Haliburton Admits He Aggressively Pursued Pascal Siakam Amid Trade Rumors

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates with guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) after their win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton is undoubtedly the Indiana Pacers’ franchise player. However, their highly respected 50–32 regular-season record and early 1–0 advantage in the NBA Finals would not have been achievable without the talents of Cameroonian star and former champion, Pascal Siakam.

Across 78 games this season, Siakam recorded 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per night to help lead the Pacers to the fourth seed in the East. But the forward wasn’t finished there, as he posted 24.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across six games en route to winning the Eastern Conference Finals title and Eastern Conference Finals MVP crown.

Besides the fact that Haliburton hit the game-winning shot, Siakam’s 19-point-10-rebound double-double helped power Indiana’s comeback and opening win against the West champs. With all of that said, it is pretty evident that Indiana’s title push relies on more than just Haliburton’s talent—it thrives because Siakam chose to join him.

Siakam landed in the Hooister state last year through a three-team trade with Toronto. Indiana shipped Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., and three first-round picks to close the deal. At that moment, Toronto pivoted into full rebuild mode, focusing on acquiring young talent, amassing draft capital, and clearing cap space. Indiana, in contrast, went all in on contention on a title push, even if fans and critics did not see the version.

The front office targeted Siakam to take the next step, and Haliburton made it his job to connect the dots for his teammates, ensuring that Pascal was on board. Speaking at a recent media-day presser, Haliburton admitted he played an active role in recruiting Siakam: “I talked to him for about an hour. I asked, ‘Is this something you really want to do? Do you want to be here?‘”

He said Indiana’s core had built strong chemistry and believed the right addition could push them toward a championship. “Every team that wins a title makes a trade at some point. You don’t want to make the wrong one. We had a great conversation and very much so aligned on wanting to win,” he said. “I told him that we can really play well together. I think I can get you the ball in space and allow you to do what you do.”

“Love having him as a teammate” ️ Tyrese Haliburton recalls the time Pascal Siakam joined the Pacers and reflects on how their relationship has evolved. pic.twitter.com/P9nssHzYEE — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 7, 2025

Being given the role of the face of a franchise in the NBA is a serious position to have in the league, with one of the many unwritten jobs being someone who can help the team recruit players. Haliburton admittedly initiated the conversation with Siakam to help facilitate the move. “This was a conversation that I initiated because I wanted to talk to him about it, and I think that’s a part of why we are where we are.”

Later, Hali acknowledged the talent that Siakam possesses and what he brings to the team. “The biggest thing that I can respect about him is his work ethic. [When] he comes in the gym, he knows he is going to be there every day. Seeing him work that hard makes me want to work that harder, and I think that goes through our group.”

While Haliburton embraced his role in bringing Siakam in, his admission may spark allegations of tampering from the broader media. NBA rules ban players and team reps from urging players under contract to join another team—Haliburton’s call, though personal, could be seen as blurring the line.

However, in today’s ultra-connected league, players hold more influence than ever. Recruiting happens all the time through direct messages, shared agents, mutual trainers, and podcast banter. Social media only accelerates the process. Haliburton’s hour-long chat with Siakam—while honest—could trigger league attention if officials decide it crossed a line [fingers crossed they don’t].

As the Pacers push for their first NBA championship since their ABA title in 1973, Siakam’s arrival looms as a defining moment. Haliburton says he helped bring a future Finals MVP to town. Whether the league labels tampering or teamwork remains to be seen. But in Haliburton’s mind, the call was worth it.