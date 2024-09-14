Chris Paul’s “Sponge” Like Ability and Humility Left Muggsy Bogues Impressed

Before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in the NBA, Chris Paul spent two years at Wake Forest, where he was mentored by Muggsy Bogues. The veteran point guard has always spoken highly of the Hornets icon’s impact on his career and the respect goes both ways, as Bogues also admitted that he enjoyed his time with Paul.

During his appearance on the Come Talk 2 Me podcast, the 59-year-old revealed that he first met the guard when he was still in high school. He’d attend Bogues’ training camp at Wake Forest and impressed the retired star with his penchant for learning. Revealing what stood out most about Paul, the Hornets icon said,

“I saw how much of a student he was of the game. He always asked questions, always wanted new information and I used to always tell him about how I used to try to steal the basketball in terms of timing… And he always remembered that.”

Bogues‘ advice on how to steal the ball did wonders for Paul as it became one of the most distinctive features of his skill set. He has the third most steals in NBA history with 2,614, trailing only John Stockton (3,265) and Jason Kidd (2,684). He’ll likely climb up one spot on the list by the end of the upcoming season.

Bogues also helped Paul become a better finisher. The retired guard noticed a flaw in the young star’s game and helped him rectify it. He said,

“I actually had him in there working on his floaters because I knew that was something that was something that he was always going to need. He always used to jump off two feet when he was in college… I realized that that wasn’t going to work on the next level. And he was like a sponge. He soaked up all that information. Always stayed humble too.”

As an undersized guard, Bogues’ guidance was invaluable to Paul. The retired star played 14 years in the league despite being only 5-foot-3. While the Spurs superstar isn’t as short as the Hornets icon, he credits him for paving the way for diminutive guards. During an appearance on the Sloane Knows podcast, Paul paid homage to Bogues, saying,

“I was a huge Muggsy fan [growing up]… He the GOAT when it comes to [short players in the NBA].”

The veteran guard not only followed his idol’s path in playing for Wake Forest but also made a name for himself as a Hornet, like his mentor.