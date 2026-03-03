Trae Young Releases Statement Post Ejection From Wizards-Rockets

The Houston Rockets were the heavy favorites heading into their game against the Washington Wizards on Monday night, and they ended up winning comfortably. But not many oversaw drama unfolding that would ultimately lead to Trae Young’s ejection, even though the ex-Hawks star was sitting this one out.

Young hasn’t played a single minute for the Wizards since being traded from Atlanta almost a month ago. But he was just too upset to not involve himself in the fight that followed Tari Eason shoving Jamir Watkins, not once, but twice.

The referees didn’t call a foul either time, but decided to take action when Watkins responded. That’s when they thought they ought to investigate the matter, and Young let his displeasure known to the officials. The result? Him being shown the way back to the dressing room. Post-game, all he could do was address the D.C. fans and promise them more fire was coming from his end.

Tari Eason shoves Jamir Watkins to the floor (no foul call), then Eason shoves Watkins again.

Trae Young gets upset and being ejected before playing his first game as a Wizard. And upon review Tari Eason receives two technicals and being ejected, Watkins ends up with one… https://t.co/K0kRmGazj5 pic.twitter.com/hLZ1EJS4ek — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 3, 2026

“Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C,” Young said on X (formerly Twitter) with a laughing emoji.

The star point guard truly loves playing the villain, there’s no doubt about that. He thrived while being booed away at the Madison Square Garden, and is also a lovably hated figure in Philadelphia, thanks to his heroics that knocked them out in the second round of the 2021 playoffs.

But when it comes to defending his teammates, Young will always be at the front. “I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers!” he added on the same post.

Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C. .. but I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 3, 2026

Overall, Washington put up a good fight. They lost 123-118, despite trailing in double digits for a huge portion of the game. It’s a sign that better things are coming, and they may not be too far away either, with Trae Young set to make his debut on March 5th against the Utah Jazz.

After spending years in an island of irrelevancy, the Wizards may just be back. And Young could be the central architect of this project.