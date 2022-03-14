“LeBron James is a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player”: Isiah Thomas wants it to be known that the Lakers superstar is one of a kind following his major milestone

Isiah Thomas praises LeBron James for becoming the first player in NBA history with 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists.

LeBron James hasn’t exactly had the season he hoped to have with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22. The Russell Westbrook experiment clearly has not panned out and there have been rumblings that he would prefer to leave Los Angeles come this summer. In all honesty, the Lakers wouldn’t mind that decision by him either.

It’s clear that this season is lost for the purple and gold barring a miraculous run in the play-in and the subsequent Playoffs. However, LeBron James himself said, following the 29-point loss to the Phoenix Suns last night, that the LakeShow lack chemistry and Anthony Davis returning wouldn’t solve all their problems.

They are currently 11.5 games back from the 6th seed so there is quite literally a zero percent chance of them squeezing into the top 6. they are also 7 wins behind the Clippers for the 8th seed which means they most certainly will have to win two games in the play-in to advance to the postseason.

Isiah Thomas calls for people to realize how great of a player LeBron James is.

While the entirety of this season has been a sore spot for Lakers fans, the one thing they can take solace in is the fact that they have perhaps the greatest player in NBA history on their squad. Last night, LeBron James needed merely 2 assists to become the first member of the 10,000 points, 10,000 assists, and 10,000 rebounds clubs.

He achieved this with ease in the loss and saying he’s the only member of that club is selling him short. This is of course, because of the fact that he’s scored over 25,000 more points than just 10k, meaning he’s actually also the only member of the 35k point, 10k assists and rebounds club as well.

Isiah Thomas, who’s also rooted for LeBron James, took to Twitter to let people know that James is a once in a lifetime player.