Using $120,000,000 for Kobe Bryant Team Up, Shaquille O’Neal Admitted Wanting to Play with Michael Jordan If Not for ‘Superteam’ Perception 14 Months Ago

Shaquille O’Neal, the No.1 pick by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA Draft, was the hottest commodity in the NBA market after his dominant stint with the Magic. In 1996, many NBA teams could have proven to be a suitable fit for Shaq, including the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls squad. However, Jerry West made some big moves that year to acquire Kobe Bryant on Draft Day and sign Shaq from the Orlando Magic on an unprecedented seven-year $120,000,000 deal. However, Shaq revealed about 14 months ago that he would have joined the Chicago Bulls’ trio of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman if he knew forming a ‘Superteam’ would be considered okay in the future.

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal played together for a total of 8 years. After initial failures, the duo became the dominant force in the league, winning a three-peat from 2000-2002. Shaq left the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004 to join the Miami Heat.

Shaquille O’Neal could’ve joined the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls

There are always ‘what-if’ situations in the NBA that intrigue the imagination of NBA fans. But in 2016, Kevin Durant turned such a situation into reality by joining the 73-9 Golden State Warriors squad. Even though there have been Superteams in the NBA before that, like the Big three of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami, KD’s move really normalized players demanding trades to teams of their liking. During an episode of The Big Podcast in 2022, Shaq reflected on what could’ve happened if he knew forming Superteams would be considered okay in the future:

Advertisement

“It’s supposed to be about competition. If I knew it was okay to join people, f*** I would have joined the Bulls.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DieHardCBfans/status/1697702863940538647?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Chicago Bulls were already the most dominant team in the 90s with the prime trio of MJ-Pippen-Rodman on the squad. They even had the best regular season record ever(72-10) before the Warriors broke it with 73-9. Adding a prime Shaq to the Chicago Bulls would have completely rigged the NBA for everybody else.

However, in the quest for a 5th Championship, Shaq did eventually join a super team-Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo’s Boston Celtics in 2011. He had also played with LeBron in Cleveland by that time. However, the big man was way past his prime to make any significant impact on those teams.

Shaq picked Kobe over Michael Jordan

When it comes to the GOAT debate, everyone has their unique point of view and opinion. Kobe and Shaq, even amidst their long-standing beef, had immense respect for each other. In 2004, when the fight reared its ugly head in public, Shaq picked Kobe above Jordan in the GOAT debate.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FTFonFS1/status/1686868928939819011?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Chris Broussard recently revealed that he even contested Shaq’s opinion, bringing up Michael Jordan instead. In response, Shaq allegedly scoffed off the Bulls legend.